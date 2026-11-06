Our parents should be the people we trust most in life. But what happens when they are the ones setting you up for failure? This is what TikTok creator Keamashita, known as @keamashita2.0, says happened to her after her father came back into her life. She alleges that her mother began taking money from her bank account and later accused her of being a gold digger for accepting financial help from him. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 187,900 views and 442 comments.

Keamashita begins by explaining that this was a very traumatic time in her life. She says she confided in her brother about what was happening but didn't want her followers to speak too negatively about her mother. Instead, she wanted to share her thoughts in a safe space.

It all started when Keamashita's father began sending her money. She says he would give her a considerable amount, which angered her mother. According to Keamashita, her mother didn't think it was fair that she was accepting money from him. Around that time, her mother allegedly began taking money from her account.

Keamashita says she was hurt by what happened and confronted her mother about it, but the conversation did not go well. The two began arguing frequently.

One day, a friend asked Keamashita whether she had seen her mother's Facebook post about her. When she checked it, she found that her mother had posted a lengthy rant about how she had raised her and done everything for her. Her mother allegedly accused her of being a gold digger for accepting money from her father and wanting more than she was being given.

The post caused even more tension between them. Keamashita says her mother also began giving her the silent treatment. However, she explains in the video that they are now working on repairing their relationship.

Commenters Had a Lot to Say About Her Mother Allegedly Taking Her Money

Many commenters said they could relate to Keamashita's experience. While not everyone had experienced a parent taking money from them, several users understood how difficult it could be to communicate with a mother.

"Mothers can be so difficult to communicate with sana, I know the feeling," one commenter wrote.

"Moms can be so weird and I don't think they realise that the things they say can cut the deepest. I'm glad you guys are on the mend," another added.

Other commenters focused on the silent treatment Keamashita said she received from her mother.

"The shutting down is so terrifying," one user wrote.

"The silent treatment, why do moms do this?" another asked.

Several people also praised Keamashita for remaining respectful toward her mother while sharing her experience.

"I love that you're still respectful to your mom and also managing to tell your story, I really admire that," one commenter said.

Others reflected on how hurtful the Facebook post must have been.

"The Facebook post was so out of pocket & hurtful yoh. Hopefully you've healed from it," another user wrote.

Although Keamashita says her mother called her a gold digger for accepting money from her father, she says she is doing her best to forgive her and work toward rebuilding their relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @keamashita2.0, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.