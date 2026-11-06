TikTok Gym Bro Says Owner Cancelled His Membership Over Clip

A TikTok video posted by fitness influencer @bwrlifts has garnered nearly 308,000 views and 1,431 comments after he shared how his gym membership was cancelled following a minor incident while filming a workout video. Brandon believes the decision was personal, claiming the gym owner has an issue with his science-based approach to weightlifting.

The creator, who goes by Brandon, explained that he had posted a video the previous week showing himself performing a back row exercise on one of the gym's new machines. At one point in the video, he said he stood on the machine's seat for roughly five seconds while attempting to adjust his range of motion.

After Brandon posted the video on social media, the gym owner saw it and personally sent him a direct message saying he had an issue with something Brandon had done in the clip. Brandon assumed it was because he had briefly stood on the machine's seat, but noted that the owner's approach seemed hostile.

Nevertheless, Brandon said he immediately apologized and asked the owner if they could discuss the matter further. However, he received another aggressive response listing several complaints, including: "No Science-based Lifting, Stop grunting, Respect others and stop stepping on the leather."

The message appeared to serve as a final warning.

Gym Owner Cancels Brandon's Membership Without Further Explanation

In addition to sending the warning, Brandon said the gym owner posted a screenshot from his workout video to the gym's social media story, seemingly in an attempt to embarrass him.

Brandon chose to ignore the provocation. However, three days later, he received another message from the owner informing him that his gym membership had officially been cancelled, effective immediately.

Still confused by the decision, especially since he hadn't responded to the owner's earlier messages, Brandon asked why his membership had been cancelled and offered to discuss the matter once again. But the owner's mind was made up, and the decision was final.

Brandon believes the issue of his feet being on the machine's seat was simply an excuse. He claimed that he had seen other gym members do the same thing without facing any consequences.

Instead, he believes the gym owner dislikes his approach to weightlifting, particularly his preference for science-based training. After all, that was one of the complaints explicitly mentioned in the owner's initial warning message.

In reacting to the video, many commenters supported Brandon and agreed that the gym owner's behavior was unprofessional and uncalled for. One commenter said that he's a gym employee, and standing on a seat is not a reason to ban a member. He wrote, "I work at a gym. Standing on a seat to get more leverage isn't a banable offense. His rant and behavior is unprofessional. You are not at fault my guy."

Another commenter agreed and said he's seen many short women stand on the seat of machines with no push back. He wrote, "There is nothing disrespectful about this. I've seen years of women have to stand on the seat of the alt pull down to garb the attachment. Just an ego trip by the man."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @bwrlifts, which are based solely on Brandon's account of the incident shared in his TikTok video.