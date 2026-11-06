Woman Confronts Girl Over Her Boyfriend in Viral TikTok Clip

TikTok creator @glowithkylee says she has been with her boyfriend for more than two years, but their relationship has not always been without drama. In a video, she recalls a classmate who allegedly had a crush on her boyfriend and repeatedly stared at the couple before taking pictures of them during class. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 429,700 views and 294 comments.

Kylee says the situation began during the previous school year, when she was a sophomore. She and her boyfriend shared two classes and sat next to each other in both. According to her, everyone knew they were dating.

The couple had second and third periods together. One day, her boyfriend told her that a girl in his fifth-period class kept staring at him. The girl had also approached him and asked whether he had a girlfriend. At first, Kylee says she didn't think much of the interaction. However, something that happened the following day made her reconsider.

"So the next day me and my boyfriend were just sitting in our second period and he points over and he goes that's the girl that asked me the other day/ Tell me f-----g why it's the same girl who literally came up to me and told me that me and him are so cute we look so cute together, like just talking about how we're cute together literally the week before that," Kylee says.

That was when Kylee began to suspect the girl was interested in her boyfriend. She initially decided not to do anything about it, hoping the girl would eventually move on and realize that she and her boyfriend were not going to break up anytime soon. But, according to Kylee, the situation got worse.

She says the girl began telling people that she had a crush on Kylee's boyfriend. Although Kylee was upset, her boyfriend encouraged her to leave the situation alone because he didn't think it mattered.

Kylee also says she started paying closer attention to the girl's behavior. She noticed that the girl would stare at the couple throughout class. Then, one day, the couple changed seats and ended up sitting closer to her.

With their new seats, Kylee and her boyfriend had their backs turned toward the girl. However, Kylee says she noticed that the girl was taking pictures of them during class. Her boyfriend hadn't noticed, but when Kylee told him what was happening, he promised to confront the girl after class.

"I make my way over there. She actually is making her way over to us, so I was like, okay. Maybe she's gonna you know explain herself. She's making her way over to my boyfriend. She goes over to my boyfriend. Mind you, we sit next to each other. We're standing next to each other and she looks at him and goes, can you please tell your girlfriend I wasn't taking pictures of her?" Kylee says.

Kylee says the girl's response made her even angrier because she was standing right there, yet the girl addressed her boyfriend instead of speaking to her directly. Eventually, Kylee says she lost her temper.

"I was like, he doesn't want you, like, give up he does not want you like I promise you like you're not getting that like I told over and over again. I was like you're not and the whole class was staring at me he was looking 'cause like class didn't end yet like it was like when you're packing up like two minutes before the bell kind of thing. After I said all that she's just like okay and then just walked off. That's all she did," Kylee recalls.

Kylee says she isn't proud of how she handled the confrontation. However, she adds that the girl did not bother her or her boyfriend again afterward.

Commenters Share Their Own Experiences With Similar Relationship Situations

Several commenters shared their support for Kylee, with some questioning why someone would pursue a person who was already in a relationship.

"WHY are there always girls like that," one user commented.

"It racks my brain how every girl isn't a girls girl. And how people will look at a couple and they are obviously together and still be like yeah I want, how is that attractive like what?" another wrote.

"I had to pull back from a man before because I swore his sister in law was in love with him and they all just acted as if it was normal," a third user said.

Other commenters shared similar experiences and complimented Kylee for confronting the girl, even though Kylee herself said she wasn't proud of how she reacted.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @glowithkylee, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.