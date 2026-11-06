TikToker Recalls Meeting Roblox Boyfriend During Family Trip

A TikTok creator's story about sneaking away from her family at 14 to meet a boy she met on Roblox has attracted attention online. Liv, who posts as @livvyisblonde, shared how she developed feelings for a boy she met while playing the game and decided to meet him during a family vacation. Her video received 2.7 million views and 1,370 comments.

Liv begins the video by warning viewers not to repeat her mistake, stressing that meeting up with people they don't know can be unsafe. She explained that the situation started innocently enough. In eighth grade, she and a friend regularly played Roblox together, where they eventually met two boys who were online at the same time. The group became friends and started coordinating times to play together.

One of the boys would talk and play with Liv when their other friends were offline. The two developed feelings for each other when she was 14 and he was 15. However, their relationship didn't last long. Things became difficult within a few months. Although Liv started talking to other people, she said she still had feelings for him.

When Liv found out her family was going on a trip to Minnesota, she decided she wanted to sneak away and meet him. She managed to leave her family and spend time with the boy. According to Liv, the meetup went well, but she shared the experience as a warning that meeting someone from the internet can be dangerous and doesn't always have a happy outcome.

She made the video to caution others against making the same decision, and viewers had plenty to say in the comments.

Commenters Share Their Own Experiences With Meeting People Online

Some commenters shared their own experiences of meeting people online and developing long-term relationships. One person wrote, “I met my gf on Among Us and we online dated for two years using Discord before she broke up. Not proud of it but she was the only person I’ve ever loved.” Another shared, “So I actually met my current boyfriend on Roblox..”

Others noticed what they felt was a common trend, with many recalling having unusual relationship experiences in eighth grade.

“So did we all have a bad online relationship when we were in 8th grade?,” one commenter asked.

Another person reflected on how different internet access was for their generation, writing, “Having a phone and computer in middle school is so wild to me. We had a family computer in the living room and I was lucky to be on it for more than one hour. and I didn't get a cell phone till high-school and it was a flip phone! that I had to pay the bill with my own money!”

“This makes me feel so much less alone because I struggled with this for years,” another commenter shared.

Although Liv said she regretted the decision she made when she was younger, many viewers related to her experience and shared their own stories in the comments.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @livvyisblonde, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.