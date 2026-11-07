Paris, who posts as @duhparis on TikTok, has sparked discussion with a video explaining why she doesn't consider herself a “girls’ girl.” The video, which received 234,700 views and 432 comments, features Paris sharing her take on the phrase and why she doesn't believe supporting women means agreeing with them unconditionally.

Paris says the term “girls’ girl” has been taken too far. While she acknowledges that men can make mistakes and that there are situations in which she will always side with a woman, she believes the phrase has lost some of its meaning. In her view, women can make bad decisions, and she doesn't think those decisions should automatically be defended.

She explained that there are certain situations in which she would always look out for another woman. For example, if a woman was on her period and hadn't noticed, Paris said she would let her know. She looks out for the people in her life, but not simply because they are women. She doesn't believe in supporting someone when they are in the wrong just because they share her gender.

Paris also said she wouldn't encourage a friend to get back together with a toxic ex or automatically take her side just because she is a woman. She believes being a “girls’ girl” should involve being honest with friends rather than supporting every decision they make. Her take prompted viewers to share their own interpretations of the phrase.

People in the Comment Section Had Different Opinions About What a Girls’ Girl Is

Many commenters agreed with Paris’s perspective, saying that being a “girls’ girl” should also mean being honest with other women. One person wrote, “I'm a girl's girl that's gonna tell u right from wrong! And if u do wrong ima just cut u off.” Another added, “I AM a girl's girl, but not in the way the internet shaped it.”

“No because me too and then they'll call you mean a*s names and It’s like thought you were a girls girl? Why am I getting called names because you wanna be shitty,” another commenter wrote.

Someone else shared, “I found my people ! This type of girls girl yet we are always seen like the problem like I’m trying save you without feeding bf your delusions.”

One commenter offered their own definition of the phrase, writing, “To me a girls girl means keeping your fellow women safe and not being competitive with each other. I fear I can’t identify as one anymore bc I will not be enabling bs or toxicity just because you’re a woman and it seems that falls under a lot of people’s definitions.”

Others thought Paris’s comments might be misunderstood. “Oh I just know people are gonna take this the wrong way,” one person wrote.

Overall, many commenters appeared to agree with Paris’s point that supporting other women doesn't have to mean agreeing with every choice they make. For them, being a “girls’ girl” can also mean being honest with friends, even when that means calling them out.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims and personal experiences described by TikTok creator @duhparis, which are based solely on her account shared in the video.