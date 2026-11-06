TikToker Explains Why She Regrets Marrying an Older Man Now!

TikTok user @cortneygetsfit has a message for people who believe marrying an older man automatically means having a more mature and dependable partner. In a video recently posted to the platform, she reflected on her relationship and explained why her expectations didn't match her experience. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 2.3 million views and 2,857 comments.

@cortneygetsfit begins by explaining that she is 37 and that her husband will turn 55 in March. She said one of the reasons she married an older man was that she thought he would be ready to settle down and have children. She had hoped he would have outgrown the kind of behavior she associated with men her own age. She also revealed that they met when she was 24.

Although she doesn't explicitly state whether they have separated, her caption suggests that she may be moving on from the relationship. She wrote, "I spent 13 years in survival mode — constantly checking, watching, bracing for the next thing I didn't want to find. Living with that quiet, exhausting hyper-vigilance that slowly erases you."

In the video, she explains that, for the first time, she has reached her fourth day without monitoring him.

"I don't know where he is or what he's doing or who he's with or who he's texting or what he's searching for or what he's putting in his notes or his calendar," she said.

She went on to explain that she finally feels like she can breathe again. However, she isn't sure whether she'll ever be able to trust another man after the relationship.

Leaving an environment like that isn't necessarily easy, and the years she says she spent feeling unable to trust her partner appear to have affected how she views future relationships.

TikTok Users Encourage Cortney to Focus on Herself and Move Forward

The video resonated with viewers, many of whom offered encouragement and shared their own experiences in the comments.

"Girl you're free you can be anything do everything," one user wrote.

"Life is a journey. Keep moving forward. Proud of you," another commenter said.

Others also discussed their own similar situations, explaining how much happier they felt after leaving their partners.

"I left my husband after 16 years together! I was sick of the control and manipulation and walking around on eggshells all the time! It was hard but I've never looked back and never been happier. Put yourself first, nurture you and go do you you got this," one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @cortneygetsfit, which are based on her personal experiences and account of the relationship shared in the video.