TikToker Gives Advice on How to Get Your Way With Strict Parents

A TikTok video posted by @itsariannetorres has generated over 408,000 views and 408 comments after she shared how she managed to push back against her strict parents' rules as a teenager. Now, she's encouraging other young girls to adopt some of her rebellious tactics so they can have more freedom and live life on their own terms.

Arianne began the video by explaining why she felt qualified to speak on the topic. She said she comes from a family of strict Peruvian parents and had to fight tooth and nail against their rigid rules and expectations.

Her first tip for "un-stricting" your parents was to stop asking for permission to do the things you want. Instead, she advised viewers to start doing certain things behind their parents' backs, without their knowledge or consent. However, she clarified that she wasn't referring to activities that could put them in danger, such as using drugs or participating in other illegal activities.

The activities she was referring to included going out with friends, wearing makeup, getting an ear piercing, or dressing in a particular style. She went on to explain that her parents didn't allow her to wear makeup until she was 17, and the only reason she eventually got that freedom was because she had been doing it behind their backs.

Arianne Says to Stand Your Ground if You Get Caught and Make Strict Parents Feel Guilty

Arianne recalled an incident from when she was 16, when she stole her parents' bank card to purchase makeup products without their permission. Her parents eventually found the items in her room and took the makeup, along with the receipt, back to the store to return it.

Determined to have her way, Arianne said she simply went back to the store and purchased the products again, this time using cash.

One commenter said their mother would have physically punished them if they had tried the same thing. They wrote, "No offence but I choose life. My Asian mother would literally beat me with a frying pan."

Arianne also explained that she would take the makeup she had purchased and wait until she arrived at school to apply it. She would wear it throughout the school day and remove it before her parents picked her up. However, she eventually stopped sneaking around when she turned 17.

She then advised other young women to "stand your ground" if their parents caught them breaking the rules. According to Arianne, one of the best tactics was to make parents feel guilty about the restrictions they had placed on their children.

"You have to be comfortable arguing with your parents," Arianne said.

She also encouraged young girls to develop a "smart mouth" when dealing with their parents, suggesting that standing up to them could eventually help them gain more independence.

Reacting to the video, many commenters agreed with her message, but said that their parents were beyond strict. One commenter feared that her parents would disown her. She wrote, "They will disown me. . . They once disowned my brother for dating (he was 15!!!)."

Another commenter said it's almost impossible to win an argument with their parents. They wrote, "I almost won an argument with my parent but they decided to repeat their words but in a better way where I just gave up."

A separate commenter said they had a similar experience with Adrianne. They wrote, "They didn't let me wear dark make-up. I started doing it at school. Then I decided to keep doing it darker and darker at home. They didn't say anything anymore."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Arianne's account shared on TikTok under the handle @itsariannetorres.