Woman Asks If She Is Wrong for Being Offended by Date’s Backhanded Compliment

A post shared in r/AIO on November 6, 2026, describes a disagreement about household chores and appearance between the poster and a man she has been dating.

The poster asked commenters whether her reaction was justified after he compared her with influencers during a conversation about household chores. The thread had received 136 upvotes and 54 comments at the time of publication.

She wrote that the two were complaining about their roommates and a lack of cleaning when the man complained about his brother’s girlfriend and said he did most of the cooking and cleaning in their home. He then remarked that she should be the cleanest person in the household. The poster replied that cleanliness has nothing to do with gender and said she had seen firsthand how some social media models live in messy spaces.

Comment

byu/Fabulous-Return9142 from discussion

inAmIOverreacting

The man replied, “I know, those IG baddies are dirty. That's why I go after the average-looking women.” The Redditor gave him a look, prompting him to clarify by saying, “I'm talking about like basic girls, like you don't go out with your t*ts out and full face of make up or fake nails etc..”

The poster wrote that she ended the conversation and left immediately. She said she wasn't angry and that they were still talking, but added that the comment hurt her feelings and she let him know. She described him as "an honest person" who says whatever comes to mind.

One commenter wrote that the poster was concentrating on the wrong detail, pointing out that the man believes women should handle the cleaning. “And then he disparaged women who wear low cut tops,” they added. “He then called you average. Throw the whole man away. He is truthful and he just exposed some very ugly truths about how he feels toward women.”

Another commenter criticized how the man described his dating choices. “Can we also take a moment to acknowledge how much of an ick it is when anyone says anything that implies that they have actively chosen to date someone insert any adjective that give the vibe they think they're dating down as though it is an active choice,” the commenter wrote.

Comment

byu/Fabulous-Return9142 from discussion

inAmIOverreacting

The commenter questioned his reasoning behind avoiding certain partners. “Like, oh yeah I would never date a successful influencer... because I just don't think they'd do my cleaning very well,” they added.

Another commenter argued that the remarks suggested he was trying to establish leverage in the relationship. “Yeah, it's like he's showing that on some level he either thinks, or wants her to think, that he could be with someone ‘above average’, if he wanted, but chooses not to,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the events described in this thread independently. The details above reflect the poster’s and commenters’ accounts as shared on Reddit. The poster’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.