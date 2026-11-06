TikToker Recalls Her Ex’s Mother Revealed Why His Family Kicked Him Out After Hearing About His Abusive Behavior: ‘He Didn’t Wipe’

A TikTok video posted by creator @lil_tachy on November 5, 2026, shows her talking about a lengthy phone call with her ex’s mother, Melinda, following a painful breakup.

She refers to her ex as “quinoa” throughout the video and shares details of their text exchanges that led to a surprising three-hour conversation about the family's past struggles with him. The video has drawn over 993,200 views and 153,000 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker recalled that she called Melinda to warn her about her ex’s mental health and potential self-harm after his best friend of seven years allegedly cut ties with him over his abusive behavior. She explained that she felt safe with Melinda because she viewed her as a mother figure while dealing with her own mother's active addiction. During the phone call, their conversation shifted to the mistreatment she endured during the relationship.

Her ex's mother validated her experience and stated that the behavior was not surprising. She revealed that the family had faced similar issues while he was living at home, which ultimately led them to kick him out. “She told me he didn't wipe his a—s,” the creator recalled, adding that Melinda said it was a recurring problem during his time living with them.

The TikToker said that the conversation left a lasting impact on her. Melinda was heartbroken over the situation and voiced her concerns about her son's narcissistic traits. The creator said that despite the painful fallout and eventually losing contact with the family, she still holds fond memories of Melinda's support.

One commenter wrote about the confusion surrounding the pseudonym used in the video. “I thought it WAS his name because I kept missing the part where she says why she calls him that,” they wrote.

A reply addressed the emotional impact of raising a difficult child despite positive parenting efforts. “Melinda is wonderful, but it makes me sad that such a kind person can raise a narcissist abuser,” another commenter wrote. The commenter questioned whether such behavior could be changed, adding, “Are they just born like that and even a mom can’t fix it?”

Another commenter replied that bad children can come from good parents as well. “People think that bad people come from bad parents,” a separate reply wrote. “But unfortunately, and this is terrifying, you can be an incredible parent and your kid can still turn out evil.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The creator’s and other individuals' identities have not been confirmed.