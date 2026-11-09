Dad gets shocking phone call after finding daughter’s name on list inside another student’s backpack.

A TikTok user says a backpack mix-up after school led to a tense encounter with another student’s mother, and the video has drawn 1.3 million views.

The user, @voycebutler5, said in a video posted Aug. 18 that his daughter mistakenly brought home another student’s backpack. The bag looked nearly identical to hers, he said.

The family realized the error when his daughter opened the bag to look for homework. He said they found gloves, a black hoodie, an iPhone and a handwritten list of names of student senators in her class.

His daughter’s name was on the list, and it was circled, he said. Several other names had check marks next to them. The girl told him she did not know whose bag it was, but she recalled that a boy sat near her backpack at school.

The man said he put everything back in the bag. The phone then rang, and the caller ID read “Mom.” He said he answered and told the woman the children had likely swapped backpacks.

According to the man, the woman went quiet and then told him not to let his daughter go to school the next day. He said she refused to answer questions about the list and told him only to put everything back in the bag.

The man said a woman later arrived at his front door with her son, a classmate of his daughter, and demanded the backpack. He said he asked her why his daughter’s name was on the list and why it was circled. He said the woman did not respond.

The boy said the man’s daughter “wasn’t supposed to take” the backpack home, the man said. The boy also made a comment to his mother about the girl telling everyone, he said. The man said the woman left without her son’s backpack and without returning his daughter’s.

The man said the phone rang again later, and the person on the line told him to look at the names on the list without check marks. He said there were four, including his daughter’s.



The video prompted concern from commenters, many of whom urged the family to contact police.

“Is this real? Because I wouldn’t be making a TikTok, I would be calling the FBI and the police, sir,” one user wrote.

Another asked whether the family had called police or had doorbell camera footage of the encounter.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @voycebutler5’s account as shared on TikTok.