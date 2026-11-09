A TikTok user says she sang lullabies and spoon-fed her professor’s dog during a fall break dog-sitting job, only to learn afterward that the dog is deaf.

The creator, @jm.bakered, posted the video Sept. 24. It had drawn more than 5 million views as of publication.

She opened the video by asking viewers about the strangest thing they had done for money. She said her favorite professor asked her to watch the professor’s dog over fall break, offering payment, food in the fridge and a comfortable bed.

When the professor left, she said, she arrived to find a small toy poodle named Princess who showed no interest in her. She said she found a two-page letter from her professor detailing the dog’s habits, including walk and nap schedules, eating preferences and favorite TV shows.

She said she walked the dog at the scheduled time and ended up jogging for an hour behind the tiny dog before they returned home to nap. She also said she had to spoon-feed Princess at least once.

One night, she said, the dog refused to settle down well past bedtime. She texted the professor, who told her to sing the dog a lullaby and to wear the professor’s robe and shoes so she would smell familiar. She said the dog fell asleep immediately and the routine continued through the break.

When the professor returned, she was surprised to learn the student had been singing to the dog. The professor then told her she had forgotten to mention that Princess was deaf, the creator said.

Commenters shared their own reactions. “how do people just let others stay at their house alone,” one wrote. Another wrote, “Excuse me ma’am. You instructed me to SPOON FEED THE DOG. of course I took it seriously when you said she needed her lullaby!!!!”



A third user said an elderly cat belonging to a friend also needs lullabies and applause to eat. “she will not eat until everyone is giving her an standing ovation. i cannot make this up,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @jm.bakered’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.