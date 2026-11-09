Stranger Steps In To Help Unresponsive Woman After Her Friends Allegedly Leave Her Behind

A TikTok creator says she called for emergency help after a stranger collapsed and showed signs of severe alcohol poisoning, while the woman’s friends told her to calm down and then left.

The creator, who posts as @ulovelailahakim, shared the account in a video that had more than 2.6 million views and 336,200 likes as of publication.

She said she was out when she saw a woman fall hard to the floor. After checking on her, she said she believed the situation was serious.

“I checked her pulse, (she was) unable to breathe, like, literally had barely had a pulse, couldn’t make a sentence,” she said in the video. She said she called emergency services and asked the woman for her name.

The creator said the woman’s friends did not share her sense of urgency. “Her friends are telling me to calm down,” she said. She said she did not know the woman and raised her voice at the group while she stayed on the line with dispatchers.

As the woman’s condition worsened, the creator said, she held the woman’s head up while she vomited, cried and was unable to speak. She said the group then left, taking the woman’s phone with them.

The creator said she confronted the friends with an expletive-laced rebuke as they walked away.

She said the situation did not improve when medical responders arrived. According to her account, personnel initially suggested she order the woman a rideshare.

“They were like, ‘You need to call her an Uber,’” she said. She said that was not realistic. “I don’t know where she lives, I don’t know her name, she’s puking, she can’t even open her eyes.”

The creator said she argued that no driver would accept an unresponsive passenger. She said the crew eventually agreed and moved the woman into the ambulance.

She said she hopes the woman recovered. “I’m just gonna be haunted by that forever that her friends left her,” she said.

Commenters weighed in on the account. One questioned why the friends would leave someone who could not protect herself. Another said hospital staff had once advised them to call an ambulance for prolonged vomiting, writing that potential alcohol poisoning counts as an active injury.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator’s account on TikTok. The identities of the creator and others involved have not been confirmed.

