Woman’s First Date Ends in Serious Car Crash in TikTok Story

TikTok creator @kiahakurek is asking viewers to share their worst dating stories, but she may have one of the most terrifying experiences of them all. Her story also serves as a reminder to prioritize your safety and that of your passengers while driving. At the time of publication, the video had received 3.5 million views and 1,480 comments.

Kiaha, who posts as @kiahakurek, says the date took place in 2012. She had met the man on the dating app Plenty of Fish, and he offered to pick her up and take her to dinner and a movie.

She says she initially felt a "little funny" about getting into his car, but he eventually talked her into it.

"He's like, I really wanna show you my car. I just restored it, it's a muscle car. I'm really proud of it, like, I'm a safe driver. I'm not trying to do anything crazy. Like, can I just pick you up," she recalls him saying.

When he arrived, Kiaha got into the car and noticed that it only had a lap belt. She told herself she was being paranoid and tried not to think too much about it. However, the evening did not go as planned.

"We're gonna go to the movie. The movie is like maybe 1/4 mile away," Kiaha says. "So we're stopped at a blinking yellow arrow to take a left and uh he just pulls forward, panics midway, and then stops. And I turned to look at him and I'm like, why are you stopping? And then I look to my right and see headlights."

Kiaha says she lost consciousness after that moment. Before passing out, she remembers thinking that she was going to die. She survived the crash, but says the car that hit her side was a Jeep Cherokee traveling at 50 mph.

Emergency responders had to use the jaws of life to get her out of the car. She recalls the scene being loud and bright and says she was in excruciating pain.

"I shattered my femur, my pelvis. I broke all of my ribs. I lacerated my liver. I smashed my head up pretty good, so yeah, I was in quite a bit of pain. They take me to the ER, they're trying to sew up my face, and I can hear my dad yelling about trying to kill a guy I went on date with," she says.

Kiaha needed surgery for her shattered femur. While she was waiting, another nurse came in and told her that she needed to be moved. Kiaha says she was already in significant pain and begged the nurse not to move her, but the nurse continued.

When the nurse tried to touch her, Kiaha says she punched her. Her brothers, who were there with her, immediately became defensive. Kiaha was eventually sedated, and the situation had to be calmed down before anything else could proceed.

TikToker Says Her Date's Car Had Only a Lap Belt When He Picked Her Up

The crash was not the only part of Kiaha's story that caught viewers' attention. Many commenters focused on her account of the nurse trying to move her while she was in pain.

"I am a nurse and can say this....HOW DARE SHE MOVE YOU WITH NO MEDS?! That is extremely painful!!!!" one commenter wrote.

Others agreed, questioning why the nurse would attempt to move Kiaha without first addressing her pain.

Viewers also expressed sympathy for the experience she had on the date and the injuries she sustained.

"Sorry to hear about your date and subsequent injuries! Glad you have healed as well as you did! hope you have begun listening to that little voice," one user commented.

"I am so glad you're alive! I am so sorry for all that you had to endure, but grateful you're here to tell your story," another wrote.

Kiaha's story prompted viewers to reflect on the importance of trusting their instincts, particularly when meeting someone for the first time. What began as a date with someone she had met online became a traumatic experience that left her with multiple serious injuries.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @kiahakurek, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.