TikToker Said She had to Confront a Fitness Influencer at the Gym

A TikTok video posted by content creator @taylornbenn has sparked discussion after she shared an encounter at the gym involving a fitness influencer who, according to Taylor, appeared unhappy about her using the same space while filming a workout livestream. The video had received close to 480,000 views and 538 comments at the time of publication.

Taylor, who posts as @taylornbenn, said she felt the influencer was giving off "mean girl" energy, something she doesn't tolerate. She explained that the woman's comments about her taking photos eventually prompted her to confront her.

Taylor began by saying she genuinely didn't believe she was at fault for how she handled the situation. According to her, the fitness influencer was exercising in the middle of a wide, spacious area of the gym.

Taylor then walked over to a corner where there was a large mirror so she could take a few gym selfies after her workout. She didn't think this would be a problem because the area was spacious and she was only using a small portion of the mirror.

As she cleared the area, Taylor began placing a smaller box on top of a larger one when she noticed the woman looking at her. Wanting to be respectful, she asked whether the woman was using the box.

"Yes," the influencer replied. Taylor says she moved the box the woman had been using elsewhere before returning to her spot in the corner to take her photos.

The Fitness Influencer Made a Comment That Taylor Found Disrespectful

While taking her selfies, Taylor noticed the woman speaking to her phone and assumed she was livestreaming her workout. She thought nothing of it and continued what she was doing.

Then she heard the woman say, "OK, guys. We're gonna move because obviously there's a photo shoot going on over here," before moving to another spot.

Taylor says she was taken aback by the comment because it made her feel as though taking photos in the corner was somehow interfering with the woman's personal space. However, Taylor pointed out that it was a public gym and that she was only using a small section of the mirror.

She thought the remark was unnecessary, especially since she had been quietly taking a few selfies. Taylor said the comment gave her "mean girl" energy, which she doesn't tolerate. Nevertheless, she moved to another corner after hearing it.

As Taylor moved, she noticed the fitness influencer nearby. She approached her and asked, "Excuse me, what's your name?"

After the woman introduced herself, Taylor reminded her that the gym was open to the public. She explained that if someone didn't want other people taking photos or using the same space, they should consider going to a private gym.

Taylor also told the woman that she found her earlier comment disrespectful. The influencer then countered by accusing Taylor of using her belongings, referring to the smaller box.

However, Taylor said that when she had initially asked whether the woman was using the box in the corner, she hadn't received a clear response.

She then pressed the woman further, asking, "So, is that whole stretch of gym yours? Were you using that whole mirror?"

The woman eventually replied, "I'm too old for this, love. Bye! Nice talk!"

Taylor then pointed out that the woman was still livestreaming the interaction. But she said she didn't mind, as she wanted to make it clear that she hadn't appreciated being spoken to that way.

Reacting to the video, many commenters agreed with the way she handled the "mean girl." Others believed that live streaming should be banned in all gyms. One commenter wrote, "What she said on her stream was rude but more so immature of her to not continue a conversation with you to hear you out and have an opportunity to apologize."

Another commenter said it was great that she stood up for herself. They wrote, "I love pretty girls that don't let bullies bully. You're so in the right."

A separate commenter said they missed the gym experience before social media. They wrote, "Once, long ago, there were no phones in the gym and people just worked out and interacted a little. Attitudes were buoyant. I would pay extra for the experience today."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by TikTok creator @taylornbenn, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.