TikToker Calls Out Women Who Feel Entitled to Wealthy Men

Dating someone wealthier can expose people to a lifestyle they may not be able to afford on their own. But TikTok creator Juliana, known as @yapwithjuliana, says some women begin to expect that lifestyle even after the relationship ends. In a recent video, she called out what she sees as a sense of entitlement among women who have dated wealthy men. The video has garnered 88,000 views and 421 comments as of publication.

“Because she's dated a guy that drives a Benz, she thinks she is above the guy that has a Corolla, even though she can't afford one herself. This is how some women think. They measure what they deserve with what they've temporarily had, not by what she can offer. Because sometimes when you treat a woman too well, she doesn't think that you're amazing. She thinks that she's amazing,” Juliana said.

She went on to argue that some women treat their past relationships with wealthy men as a measure of their own worth.

“A woman says that her past doesn't define her until that past includes a rich man. Then suddenly that defines how she perceives herself. She doesn't own that lifestyle. She just experienced it. And now she expects every man to maintain that standard that she never even created for herself,” she said.

According to Juliana, the problem begins when someone mistakes access to wealth for personal achievement.

“Proximity to wealth becomes confused with ownership of wealth and access becomes mistaken for achievement. She thinks she upgraded cause the men she dated upgraded,” she added.

Juliana argued that dating someone wealthy does not necessarily mean a person has achieved the same financial status themselves. She suggested that becoming accustomed to a partner's lifestyle can change someone's expectations of future relationships.

TikTok Users Debate Wealth, Dating Standards, and Entitlement

Many commenters appeared to relate to Juliana's observations, sharing their own experiences with dating and financial expectations.

“‘Treat her like a celebrity and she'll treat you like a fan.’ ....Seems to be a little too true these days,” one commenter wrote.

Another shared an experience with an ex who had specific expectations about a partner's car.

“My ex use to tell me she couldn't go out with a man that didn't have a Mercedes or a brand new truck (which I had both) and I was like but u don't even have a car of your own,” the commenter said.

A third commenter pushed back on the broader implication that wanting a wealthy partner is inherently unreasonable, pointing out that people often date and marry within their own socioeconomic class.

“Some women come from $ and people marry within their class all the time but sure if you're not rich ur not entitled to it,” they wrote.

Juliana also received praise from a commenter who said her argument went beyond relationships between men and women.

“This is probably the most insightful thing I have heard recently. And not for the obvious reason. Not necessarily a man and a woman thing, even though way too often very much so, but more about how many people see their worth, by measuring what is provided to them, and not at all by what is achieved, personally. Wow, it blew the roof off me for sure, thanks!” the commenter wrote.

The discussion highlighted differing views on wealth, dating standards, and the difference between enjoying a partner's lifestyle and building one of your own.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences shared by @yapwithjuliana or the commenters in the video. The views expressed reflect their individual perspectives on wealth, dating, and relationship expectations.