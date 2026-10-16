TikToker Advises Women to Look Into Period Products They Use

TikTok creator Aaliyah Mendez, known as @aaliyahmendess, is urging women to pay closer attention to the period products they use. In a recent video, she shared her concerns about conventional tampons and encouraged viewers who can afford them to consider organic alternatives. The video has garnered 791,000 likes and 2,259 comments at the time of writing.

@aaliyahmendess your period products can really change the way you experience your cycle ❤️? ♬ original sound - Aaliyah Mendes

Aaliyah said the idea for the video came after she saw women sharing their experiences at gynecological appointments. According to her, three women described symptoms that their doctors believed could be linked to the period products they were using, specifically Tampax tampons. The stories prompted Aaliyah to share the advice she said she had been giving for years.

Rather than automatically picking up the cheapest option at the store, Aaliyah encouraged women to look into organic period products. She acknowledged that these alternatives can be more expensive and that not everyone can afford them. However, she believes those who can should consider making the switch.

Aaliyah said she has been preaching this message for years and wants women to take steps to protect their health. She also complained about how much money she has spent buying boxes of tampons, but said she believes the expense is worth it.

TikTok Users Debate Organic Tampons and Reusable Menstrual Products

Some commenters offered suggestions for finding more affordable alternatives. One person wrote, “Dollar Tree carries organic tampons; they are amazing and affordable.”

Another questioned why menstrual products are not more widely covered by insurance or made available for free.

“My question is why doesn’t our insurance cover menstrual products. I think my gynecologist should be able to write prescriptions for period related needs. Menstruation is decades long. Why isn’t it free???” the commenter asked.

Others recommended alternatives to disposable tampons, including reusable menstrual discs, menstrual cups, and period underwear.

“OMG I’M BEGGING Y’ALL TO TRY A REUSABLE MENSTRUAL DISC!! I am absolutely so happy to have switched and it’s ultimately so much cheaper than buying tampons!!” one commenter wrote.

However, not everyone found switching to organic products straightforward. One person said they preferred Tampax because of its applicator but had experienced problems with alternatives.

“I’m so frustrated because tampax has the best applicator- cora and rael literally do not work / break / tampon gets stuck in the applicator, but i want and need to have organic / non toxic ones so idk what to do and I'm scared of cups,” the commenter explained.

Another commenter shared a positive personal experience after switching products.

“Since I switched to organic tampons, my flow has lightened up considerably, and my cramps are not as bad!” they wrote.

Overall, the discussion highlighted how differently people approach menstrual care, from choosing affordable products to exploring reusable alternatives. While some commenters echoed Aaliyah’s concerns, others focused on the practical challenges of finding products that work for them.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the health claims discussed by @aaliyahmendess. The video reflects the creator’s personal perspective and commenters’ individual experiences, which do not establish that a particular menstrual product causes or prevents specific health conditions.