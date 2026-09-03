A video of a salon worker adding a 15% tip in addition to the service charged to the customer is turning heads on TikTok. The woman used her experience as an example to explain what she called "out of hand" tipping culture in America.

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@emrykaiser documented her interaction with the employee in a TikTok video, which has received 6.7 million views as of publication. The woman visited the salon to get a facial waxing service, as her caption mentioned.

After getting it done, she headed to the counter to pay for it and was billed $25.91, which she didn’t seem to have a problem with. Her tone shifted when she noticed the 15% tip the employee added to her card.

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When she heard about the additional charge, she appeared to pause in surprise and asked the salon worker if she could just pay the tip in cash instead. But it was too late because the card had already been swiped—something the worker apologized for.

Upon hearing that the card had already been run through, the woman immediately asked, “Why? Don’t you usually give the customer a choice?” In response, the employee said, “Well, that’s just the most popular option.”

The worker’s response to the question made the offered choice redundant because she added the tip without informing the customer first. From the woman’s reaction, it’s highly unlikely that she was informed about the tip.

TikTokers Say What The Salon Worker Did Was Illegal

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The woman didn't reveal how the confrontation ended since the video ended abruptly. Neither has she shared a follow-up video explaining the aftermath, nor has she responded in the comments section of the viral video.

While she hasn’t said much, internet sleuths allege that what the employee did was an illegal act. However, according to the IRS official website highlighting tip record-keeping and reporting, tips are “discretionary payments” made voluntarily by the customer.

Image Credit: TikTok | @emrykaiser

Since the TikTok video does not reveal the outcome of the situation, whether the salon worker was legally right or wrong remains unconfirmed. Nevertheless, TikTokers had much to say about the overall interaction between the employee and the customer.

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Some users mentioned they would’ve asked for a complete refund if they were in her place, while others said they would’ve canceled the transaction entirely. One such person stated, “Refund immediately. No tip, and (I) wouldn’t re-book (an appointment) either.”

Others reacted to the worker's explanation that 15% was simply 'a popular option' among clients. A user wrote, “No, you do not automatically add a tip because it’s ‘popular.’ I’ll add what I want.”



Editor's Note: This article solely reflects the video shared by @emrykaiser on TikTok followed by the comments on it. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted or any legal claims concerning the salon worker.