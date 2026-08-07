In a video posted to X, a woman is seen throwing a fit at a restaurant over the change she deserved from her purchase of a soda. The woman is causing a scene as she screams and swears at the employees. The worst part was she did this in front of her young children, who may see this behavior as appropriate when they are older.

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Imagine screaming F-bombs at restaurant employees while your child stands there watching. Kids learn by example, and moments like this stick with them. No disagreement is worth teaching your child that this is how adults handle frustration. pic.twitter.com/jni8iM5wMG — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 6, 2026

“Give me my change,” the woman yells at the employee filming the interaction. He replies, “Yes, ma’am” and asks her if she could wait a second while he did it. She won’t stop yelling at him to give her change, and eventually starts saying the ‘f’ word.

“Why you videoing something?” she asked. She goes back to demanding him to get the change he owes her. “Video whatever you want to video, but give me my change.”

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She starts calling him names and saying she would not be returning to the restaurant although her family were loyal customers. “I will not be back to this restaurant. You know how many times we’ve been to this restaurant? And to be insulted by this man about a soda, we will not be back.” The man recording continues to apologize to her politely.

“You’re going crazy about a drink,” she yells. “Let me show you how much money I have in my purse. If I have to pay, I can pay you for a drink. A $2 drink!”

The footage starts after the disagreement had already begun. Since the person started recording mid-altercation, it’s hard to tell what actually happened. Maybe she tried to take it without paying, or possibly the cashier made unfair assumptions about the woman. Whatever the situation, her behavior wasn’t called for, most people on X agreed. They were mostly afraid of how this woman’s actions would impact her children in the future.

The Woman Upset X Users With Her Behavior

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“Imagine screaming F-bombs at restaurant employees while your child stands there watching. Kids learn by example, and moments like this stick with them. No disagreement is worth teaching your child that this is how adults handle frustration,” the caption of the video reads.

“Some kids are born with two strikes against them. I really feel bad for the children. I pray they grow up and have a good life, despite the train wreck role model,” one person wrote. Another added, “Call child services after that so we can save that poor child.”

Others thought it was hypocritical that she was demanding respect without showing any to the staff. “Demanding respect when giving absolutely none. Tired of people with this attitude towards the world,” wrote one viewer. Others commented that she was doing the restaurant a favor by never returning, “Somehow, I don't think they will mind if she never returns.”

The footage does not show what happened before the recording began, leaving the full context of the dispute unclear.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what led to the confrontation because the video begins after the dispute was already underway. The article is based on footage shared on X and the reactions it generated online.