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Police Are Looking for 2 Teens Who Drove Their E-Bikes Through a Walmart, Terrorizing Customers in Orange County, California

10:00 AM CDT on June 14, 2026

Police search for kids who drove E-Bikes through Walmart

Police search for kids who drove E-Bikes through Walmart

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A video posted on X has drawn attention online after showing two teenagers riding electric bicycles through a Walmart store in Orange County, California. The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the teens riding through the aisles while a shopper can be heard yelling at them.

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Police are now looking for the two teenagers involved in the incident. While electric bicycles have become increasingly popular and are often used for commuting and recreation, some critics have raised concerns about safety when they are operated irresponsibly.

Kids have become massive fans of e-bikes because they allow them to get around quickly without a driver's license. However, incidents like this have fueled debate about how the vehicles should be used in public spaces.

The Video Sparked Debate About Accountability and E-Bike Safety

“The 2 kids rode into the Walmart through the front door and rode through the aisles, nearly hitting customers shopping in the store. Vince Vasquez, 62, confronted the boys after they almost crashed into his wife and daughter, who has autism,” reports EXX ALERTS on X. “Following the confrontation, the boys, suspected to be 14 or 15 years old, then allegedly left through the gardening center before Orange County Sheriff's arrived. No charges were filed, and no arrests have been made.”

The video shows the fear and anger in Vasquez’s voice as he tries to get the kids to get off their E-Bikes in the store. In an interview with a news outlet, he said the kids’ behavior startled his daughter, and he was upset that Walmart employees were nowhere to be found at that moment. 

A solution, he says, would be for police to do a better job potrolling and taking away E-Bikes from those who use them recklessly. People have been hurt and killed by them, and he wants to see a change.

Some X users agreed with Vasquez, like one who wrote “This is what happens when people think they are above the law. Teenagers have lost their minds, and they need to be in juvenile hall, and their parents need to be arrested for neglect.” Another user added, “E-bikes are dangerous on a bike path, never mind the aisles of Walmart.”

However, many noted that Vasquez may have caused more damage than the teenagers. In the video, he appears to knock down a display in the store to try to stop the E-Bike riders.

“Pretty sure the douche filming made more of a mess than the kids. Kids are still needing a belt taken to their asses but talk about more harm than good,” an X commenter wrote. Another user said, “Looks like the guy filming knocked more of the product down and then the kids did.” 

One commenter questioned his use of the word and wrote, “Terrorizing customers. This is Terror?”

The incident generated mixed reactions online, with users debating both the teens' actions and Vasquez's response.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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