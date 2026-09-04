TikToker Deletes Secret Photo a Gym Member Took of a Woman, Then Gets Threatened With a Police Call When He Tries to Warn Her

A TikTok video from creator @tgottavision, which had drawn more than 640,000 views and over 7,200 comments at the time of writing, describes an incident at the gym where an older man pointed out a woman to him during a workout, later took a secret photo of her, and then watched him try to warn her twice, only to be told to leave her alone both times.

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In the video, which he recorded from his car after leaving the gym, he said he did not know what else he could have done.

He said the situation began while he was doing bench presses and the man beside him gestured toward a woman across the gym, telling him he hoped she would notice him if he stared long enough. Looking over at her, the TikToker said he told the man that staring seemed inappropriate, but the man brushed it off.

He waited until the woman finished her workout, then approached her to let her know another gym member had been watching her. He said she removed one earbud, told him to leave her alone, and put it back in without further conversation.

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He said he initially decided to let the matter go, feeling embarrassed for having said anything in the first place.

About 15 minutes later, while working out near the same man, the creator said he noticed the man holding his phone toward the woman, who was now on a treadmill. He heard what sounded like a camera shutter and asked the man whether he had taken a photo.

The man denied it, claiming his phone wasn't working properly, then handed it over when the creator asked to check it. Looking through the photos, he found an image of the woman on the treadmill, deleted it, and also removed it from the recently deleted folder before returning the phone.

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The TikToker felt that the woman should know about the incident, so he approached her a second time. But before he could speak, she stopped the treadmill, turned around, and told him she would call the police if he approached her again. He then walked away and finished his workout without further interaction with either person involved.

One commenter said the creator's intentions were good but questioned whether the woman deserved the effort, writing, "You did the right thing just wrong girl."

A separate commenter suggested the woman's response reflected concerns about safety rather than a flaw in the creator's approach. They wrote, "If that's her immediate reaction to a man walking up to her then that says a lot about men than her."

Another commenter called for women-only gyms, writing, "We definitely need women only gyms, not because men are always the problem, but it is just to feel safe."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the incident described in this video, including the alleged photo and the identities of those involved. The details above reflect the account shared by @tgottavision on TikTok.