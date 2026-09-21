A TikToker Asked if Any Man Can Love His Partner Without Lusting Over Others — the Comment Section Had a Lot of Married Men Weighing In

A TikTok video by @kaylynmarie10 asking whether any man can love his partner without lusting after other women drew 4 million views as of publication, and sparked a divided response in the comments.

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In the video, the creator appeared to be sitting on an aircraft with headphones on and eyes closed, appearing contemplative. The video has text running on it with a question: “Is there a single man in the world that can love their girl without lusting over other women…?”

The comments section was filled with different answers. One commenter joked, “I think Tom Holland is the only one.” Another commenter shared his experience and wrote, “As a married man with 3 children without a shred of doubt… we can. I have absolutely no interest in anyone other than my wife. It’s not even a matter of self control, I’m just simply disinterested.”



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A third user wrote, “Yup. Thats me. I can look at another woman and think she’s pretty but not lust. Married 26 years to the love of my life. 6’6 very fit and a wealthy executive of a large tech company. I get hit on regularly as I travel a lot and stay at nice places, so it would be easy to cheat. I would never do it but younger women try even when they I know I’m married. I have eyes on the prize. My job is to lead, protect and provide for my family but my wife is who I spoil. There are many men like me, we just keep to ourselves.”

Daily Dot recently published a story about cheating shared by TikTok creator Kels Gordon. She described discovering her boyfriend had allegedly been hiding a wife and children.

Recalling an incident in her video, the user shared that a woman had approached her at a coffee shop and introduced herself as the wife of her boyfriend. Initially, she thought the woman had got the wrong person. However, later, when the woman showed her a family photograph of her, kids, and Ethan, the user’s boyfriend, she realized that the boyfriend was married.



The TikToker said she immediately apologized, saying she had no idea Ethan was married. The wife told the TikTok user that this was not the first affair of her husband that she had found out about.



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Over five years, the wife had discovered multiple affairs but had forgiven her husband each time to preserve the family. The creator said that discovering yet another affair pushed the wife to her breaking point and prompted her to pursue a divorce.

The wife and the TikTok user together planned a lavish vow-renewal ceremony which was attended by more than 100 guests, including family members, friends and colleagues. At the ceremony, the wife stopped mid-vows and invited the creator to walk down the aisle and introduced herself as Ethan’s girlfriend.

Together, the two women confronted Ethan at the ceremony. The wife filed for divorce shortly after.

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The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in either video or the identities of those involved. The details above reflect the accounts as shared by @kaylynmarie10 and @kelsgordon on TikTok.