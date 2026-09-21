A Photo of a Pizza Menu in Cambodia Offering ‘Happy,’ ‘Very Happy,’ and ‘Get High’ Toppings Has Commenters Sharing Every Edibles Story They’ve Got

A post to r/mildlyinteresting shared by u/eluhvated shows a menu from a pizza shop in Cambodia offering a topping option called "Get High," alongside tiers labeled "Happy" and "Very Happy." The post had drawn 7,800 upvotes and 622 comments as of publication.

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The photographed menu shows a feta cheese pizza priced between $5 and $13 depending on size, with the "extra herbs" options listed in both English and another language above the recipe, alongside other menu items partially visible at the edges of the photo.

Commenters described so-called "happy pizza" as a well-known offering in Cambodia, referring to cannabis-infused food sold openly at some restaurants in the country. One described the practice as widespread, writing, "Happy pizza is a whole institution in Cambodia lol." The same commenter cautioned that the effects of the highest tier can take longer to set in than expected, writing, "'very happy' hits way harder than people expect and it takes like an hour to kick in, so don't order more thinking it didn't work."

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byu/eluhvated from discussion

inmildlyinteresting

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Several commenters shared their own experiences with edibles and psychedelics taking longer than expected to produce effects. Another described a similar delayed reaction with edibles, writing, "It actually doesn't start working till after you've stated it isn't working a couple of times, have taken another double dose, and went to see your wife's strait laced parents. Standing on their couch you realize..."

Another commenter described a similar delayed reaction with psychedelics, warning that redosing based on the assumption that an initial dose "isn't working" can lead to a much more intense experience than intended. They wrote, "Even worse with mushrooms or acid. They seem to kick in right as you take more and then you have the time to think 'oh s-it this is going to be a ride.' From personal experience. If the dude selling the acid says one hit is enough, believe him. Thinking you're a pro and coming down, then re-dosing will guarantee you don't sleep that night."

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byu/eluhvated from discussion

inmildlyinteresting

Another commenter recounted a personal experience with LSD, writing, "I'd had a single hit of acid my first two times and the third one everyone was doing two hits and so I did two hits. Turns out this was VERY strong acid. I knew something was up when I checked my phone to find the time and the screen looked like it was literally melting. I tripped for a good solid 14 hours after that which was WAY too long and resulted in me nearly losing my mind in the middle of the night."

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A separate commenter described attempting to make homemade cannabis edibles by combining ground cannabis directly into a brownie mix without additional preparation, resulting in a product that was reportedly too strong and unpleasant to eat. They said, "I told him he could eat them if he wanted, but they were bad. He ate about half of the 9x9 pan. This poor boy was just destroyed a couple hours later. He was so high, he couldn't walk and his eyes were just empty lol."

The legal status of cannabis in Cambodia has varied in recent years. Travelers are advised to check current regulations before purchasing or consuming cannabis products in the country.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared in the comments on this post. The details above reflect the original poster's image and the accompanying comments as shared on Reddit.