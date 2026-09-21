A woman says her former best friend and ex-boyfriend began dating after her friend encouraged her to end the relationship. Natalie, who goes by @hottgirlseatpickles on TikTok, shared the story in a video that received 1.6 million likes and 13,500 comments. She explained how her relationship ended and how her ex-boyfriend and former best friend eventually became engaged.

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@hottgirlseatpickles story time? about my ex and my best friend getting married? (plz do not interact with them or their family in a negative way thank u!) #ex #exbfandexbsf ♬ original sound - natalie

Natalie began by explaining that she had doubts about her relationship before taking a trip to visit her mother. Her boyfriend did not want to go, and she started questioning whether their relationship was worth saving. She ultimately decided to bring her then-best friend on the trip.

During the trip, Natalie said her friend repeatedly encouraged her to break up with her boyfriend. According to Natalie, her friend told her that he was bad for her and that she wanted Natalie to be single. At the time, Natalie and her boyfriend shared a home and a dog. When she returned from the trip, she decided to end the relationship and moved in with her friend.

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Natalie said that throughout their friendship, her former best friend claimed she was not attracted to Natalie’s boyfriend. She said he had also indicated that he was not attracted to her friend.

However, things changed when Natalie’s friend began sending pictures to her boyfriend and asking him for advice about a bodybuilding competition she was entering. He worked as a personal trainer.

Natalie and her boyfriend later decided to try to work through their relationship issues. However, she said things soon began to feel unusual. When Natalie suspected that her boyfriend was seeing another woman, she confided in her former best friend, who she said acted sympathetic. Her boyfriend eventually admitted that he was seeing someone. Around the same time, Natalie said her former best friend began acting distant.

She later learned that someone had seen her ex-boyfriend and former best friend together.

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According to Natalie, the two were not only dating but were now engaged. She suspected that they had been involved with each other before she officially ended her relationship.

Commenters React to the Couple’s Engagement

Many commenters expressed support for Natalie and criticized her former best friend and ex-boyfriend.

“I’ll never understand how people find their friend's partner attractive like ever,” one person commented. Another added, “My best friend would NEVER send my husband pictures of herself, for any reason.”

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Other users had found pictures of the ex boyfriend and ex best friend, sharing them in the comments. They believed she dodged a bullet, both on their looks and their behavior.

“I want you to be so thankful this did not happen to you 23 years into marriage w kids,” one person wrote.

“​​Spoiler Alert: Relationships that start this way NEVER get very far. Both of them know what the other is capable of doing (their character/ethics) and for that reason alone they will never trust each other. A relationship without trust does not work,” another commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @hottgirlseatpickles’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Natalie’s account of the relationship and the reactions and speculation shared by commenters on her video.