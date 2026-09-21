Overprotective Parents Took Her to Court for Trying to Free Siblings

Audrey, who goes by @audreyinreallife on TikTok, posted a video that amassed 2.4 million views and 557 comments describing how her overprotective parents served her a civil protection order that was dropped in court. She was served the protection orders in an attempt to prevent her from rescuing her other adult siblings who were still living with her parents.

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Audrey said that three weeks before she posted the video, her parents served both her and her boyfriend with civil protection orders. According to Audrey, the orders were intended to keep her away from her siblings.

She said she is the oldest of 11 siblings and described growing up with parents who isolated the children from people outside their home.

“We were … isolated … from contact with anyone outside of the house,” Audrey said.

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Audrey said she left her parents’ home with one of her brothers in 2020. Since then, she said she and her boyfriend have tried to reestablish contact with her younger siblings.

She said that in June 2026, a detective visited her parents’ home to check on her siblings after concerns were raised about their situation. Audrey said she had contacted the detective about her siblings and parents a year earlier.

According to Audrey, the detective’s visit prompted her parents to file the civil protection orders against her.

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After receiving the documents, Audrey said she and her boyfriend consulted an attorney. She said the attorney believed the orders would not be granted but agreed to represent them.

Audrey said she subpoenaed four of her adult siblings to testify at the hearing. According to her, the goal was to show that the incidents described by her father in the protection-order filings involved attempts to contact her siblings rather than attempts to contact either of her parents.

She also said her parents argued with the process server in an effort to prevent the subpoenas from being served because they did not want the siblings to testify.

Woman Says Video Evidence Helped Get the Protection Orders Dismissed

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Audrey said she appeared in court with her attorney for the first hearing, while her father represented himself.

According to Audrey, the judge explained to her father what he needed to prove for the civil protection orders to be granted. Her four siblings also appeared at the hearing, but Audrey said her father had them placed in a separate room.

Audrey said the judge told her father that he did not have enough evidence to obtain the protection orders. She said her father then requested an attorney and asked for the hearing to be rescheduled for two weeks later.

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Before the second hearing, Audrey said she subpoenaed her mother as well because she was a witness to an incident described by her father in the protection-order filing.

Ultimately, Audrey said she did not need her siblings or mother to testify. Instead, she presented video footage of the interactions her father had described in the filings.

Many of the reaction in the comments praised Audrey for her resilience, resourcefulness, cleverness, and responsibility as a big sister. One commenter wrote, "Loving the idea of suing them for attorney costs and any court costs. Keep showing them you are smarter and more prepared. I absolutely loved all of this."

Another commenter couldn't believe how low her parents would stoop to cut communication with her siblings. They wrote, "Wow the lengths they are going through to prevent anyone from having contact with the siblings is concerning."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by Audrey. The details in this article are based on her account shared on TikTok and the reactions from commenters.