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Man Says Being Kidnapped Would Feel Like a Vacation: ‘I Need a Bit of a Break From My Life’

6:32 PM CDT on September 21, 2026

Man Says He Would Be Happy if He Got Kidnapped ‘I Need a Little Break From My Life Right Now'

Man Says He Would Be Happy if He Got Kidnapped ‘I Need a Little Break From My Life Right Now’

|Image Credit: TikTok/@undiagnosedanthony

While kidnapping is a frightening prospect for many people, Anthony, who goes by @undiagnosedanthony on TikTok, says he would welcome the idea as a way to take a break from his daily life. His video received 72,900 likes and 549 comments. In it, Anthony jokes that being kidnapped could feel like a vacation.

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Anthony says he wants to be kidnapped because he needs some time away from his usual routine. He suggests that spending a week away from his life could be beneficial.

In his hypothetical scenario, his kidnappers would receive the ransom money they were seeking, while he would get a break from his responsibilities. He presented the idea as a way for everyone involved to get something they wanted.

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Many commenters treated Anthony’s video as a joke and shared their own humorous takes on the idea of being kidnapped.

“Going to prison for 6 weeks, I feel like I could get my ultimate beach body,” one person wrote.

“Just kidnap me with my glasses on and not my contacts and I’m sound,” another commented.

“If I can take my Kindle, they can keep me,” someone else added.

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Another commenter focused on the possibility of getting time away from work, writing, “You mean I don’t have to go work?”

“This is me all the time. Great excuse for calling in sick to work,” another person wrote.

Kidnapping Survivor Responds to the Viral Joke

Although many commenters joked about Anthony’s hypothetical situation, others pointed to the underlying exhaustion behind some of the responses.

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One commenter suggested that the number of people wishing they could escape their lives—even through an extreme scenario such as kidnapping—reflected how overwhelmed some people felt.

Another commenter, who said they had survived a kidnapping, explained why they did not find the video amusing.

“I know you only meant this as a joke, but coming from someone who was kidnapped—and even said the same thing you posted years before my kidnapping as a joke—I think everyone probably says the same thing once in their life as a joke,” the commenter wrote.

“But it’s definitely not a holiday, and every moment you are being held, not knowing why or even if anyone knows you’re in danger, is something I wish no one ever had to experience—especially when you’re being beaten and abused every day. I know you didn’t mean any harm by posting, but just remember there are true survivors of this, and it being made to be a holiday is 100% not the case.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the commenter’s account of surviving a kidnapping. The details in this article are based on @undiagnosedanthony’s TikTok video and the reactions and personal experiences shared in the comments.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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