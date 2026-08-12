‘That’s Not My Responsibility’: Mother Tells 18-Year-Old Daughter She Can No Longer Depend on Her for Rides or Food

An X post from @bankaikokug0 shared a video originally posted to Instagram by the_media_block, showing an argument between a mother and her 18-year-old daughter over money.

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In the video, the daughter said her mother had told her she needed to pay for her own ride to work, saying, "You told me that I had to pay you to get to work."

The mother responded that she had only asked whether her daughter had money to contribute toward gas, saying, "I said, do you have some money? Because I don't have none [sic]." She said that her daughter could not depend on her going forward to cover rides to and from work or her own food, saying, "That's not my responsibility."

A mom asks her 18-year-old working daughter to contribute $50–$100 a month while she’s still living at home.

The daughter refuses, arguing that she shouldn’t have to pay anything simply because she lives with her mom.

Is the mom being reasonable by asking her daughter to… pic.twitter.com/OIYLIIfVxY — Emmanuel (@bankaikokug0) August 11, 2026

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The daughter argued that her mother had not provided other forms of support, saying, "You haven't taught me how to drive. You haven't given me no money [sic] to put toward school. You have not done anything else." The mother listed other things she had provided, including toiletries and doing her daughter's laundry.

Later in the video, the mother said her daughter earns around a thousand dollars a month and argued that contributing $50 to $100 would still leave her with the bulk of her earnings. She was not asking to know exactly when her daughter got paid, only for help with the household's expenses.

Several replies argued that turning 18 comes with new financial expectations. One commenter wrote, "When you reach 18, the contract ends, you are now an adult. You either contribute to the family as an adult or learn to pack your bags. I was paying rent at the age of 17, while working and going to college at night."

Another commenter questioned the mother's approach, writing, "The mother is lost. Goes to show, relationship is not good. Why would you charge your daughter, know she trying to get on her feet. If the daughter is doing bad things, hanging out, etc., hmm."

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When you reach 18, the contract ends, you are now an adult. You either contribute to the family as an adult or learn to pack your bags. I was paying rent at the age of 17, while working and going to college at night. — Richard Neal (@Wombat_Ric) August 12, 2026

The X post that shared the video wrote that the daughter refused to contribute because she shouldn't have to pay simply because she lives with her mother. They wrote, "Is the mom being reasonable by asking her daughter to contribute, or is the daughter acting entitled?"

Another suggested the family's financial situation might look different with another parent present. They wrote, "If her father was around she wouldn't have to pay for anything and she would be in school working on her future."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the relationship, financial details, or full context of the argument shown in this video. The details above reflect the clip as originally posted on Instagram by @the_media_block and shared on X by @bankaikokug0. The identities of the mother and daughter have not been confirmed.