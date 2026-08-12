A man is going viral online after approaching a family and asking a Black child if he felt safe with them, a move some viewers called ‘disgusting. While the family was sitting together at what appears to be a restaurant or outdoor lounge, he approached a child in the group who appeared to be Black and asked if he was OK.

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According to the X user who reshared the clip, the child appeared to be the only Black person in the group, while the others appeared to be white, according to X user @ginamilan_, who reshared the clip.

A Black guy walks up to a Black kid with an all-white family, asks whose kid this is, and then asks if he feels safe with them.



Who the hell does that? And these same people turn around and call us the racists? Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/buqfX4qFfj — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 11, 2026

The Man Asked the Black Child If He Felt Safe With His Family

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The clip opens with the man filming the interaction, who also appears to be Black, asking an older man sitting at the table if he speaks English. The man confirms that he does, and the man then asks, “Who’s Black kid is this?”

The man, looking confused, replies, “Sorry?” seemingly because he doesn’t understand what he’s being asked. Or, he’s just surprised someone would ask such a question. The man then asks, “Is this your kid?” and the father replies, “It’s my kid.”

The man filming then asks, ‘Is he safe with y’all?’ The father appears to respond, although his answer is difficult to make out. The man then moves on to speaking with the child, who looks like a young teen, and asks him, “You feel safe with them?” The child, who is casually sitting there with his family, half-smiles and says, “Yes.”

The man captioned his clip, “When you see a Black kid with a white family check on em.” Trouble is, people in the comments don’t seem to agree with what he did. Many commenters criticized the interaction. One person called it “weirdo behavior,” adding, “Shame that the people involved have to be in a viral video because this man wants to act like he did something.”

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I mean all he did was disprove his point. everyone is fine around the white people while his black ass is trying to cause problems. — Z-Wolf (@zqxw47) August 12, 2026

The X user who posted the clip also wrote, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life.' Meanwhile, another X commenter wrote, “That poor kid. How incredibly embarrassing for him in front of his friends! What a complete asshole to do that to a kid.”

The video shows the family sitting together before the man approaches and asks the child whether he feels safe. The video does not appear to show the child in distress. The interaction centers on the fact that the child appeared to be the only Black person at the table.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify additional details about the family or the circumstances surrounding the interaction. The account of the incident is based on the video shared on X and the information provided by the users who posted and reshared it.