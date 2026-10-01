Reddit is a popular place for people to seek advice about complicated situations in their lives. One popular community, r/AmItheA--hole, features posts from users asking Redditors to weigh in on their personal disputes. One recent post, created by u/MarketingAromatic751, asked for advice about a conflict with her daughter-in-law. The post received 7,200 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

u/MarketingAromatic751 sought advice after telling her daughter-in-law to “get over” her wedding being overshadowed when the poster’s daughter unexpectedly went into labor.

“Some background, my DIL (I’ll call her Rebecca) and my daughter (I’ll call her Jessie) don’t have the best relationship. Their personalities do not mesh well at all. Rebecca finds Jessie to be stuck up and Jessie finds Rebecca to be annoying. I also think Rebecca is jealous of Jessie because there is a big money gap between them,” she began.

Rebecca’s wedding to the poster’s son took place in early July. Jessie’s baby was not due until early August. However, Jessie unexpectedly went into labor during the wedding.

“I went to the hospital, while my husband stayed at the wedding. Jessie’s early birth completely overshadowed Rebecca/son’s wedding. A lot of people were waiting on news about Jessie and the baby. Especially since this is the first grandkid between the whole family,” she continued.

According to u/MarketingAromatic751, Jessie and Rebecca have been arguing ever since. Rebecca wants Jessie to apologize, while Jessie does not believe she should have to because she did not intentionally go into labor early.

The conflict resurfaced when the Reddit user’s husband’s birthday approached.

“I called my DIL to ask about her allergies and whether the restaurant would be okay for her. She asked if Jessie was coming, and I told her yes. She then told me that neither she nor her husband (my son) would be there if Jessie was there,” she wrote.

The Reddit user said she questioned whether Rebecca was serious before telling her that she needed to “get over” her wedding being overshadowed because someone went into labor.

“I told her that this is ridiculous,” she wrote.

According to the poster, Rebecca responded by calling her a “b----” and accusing her of favoring Jessie.

Redditors Debate Whether Anyone Was in the Wrong

The situation prompted a debate among commenters, with many users assigning their judgment using Reddit’s AITA abbreviations.

Some commenters appeared to sympathize with Rebecca’s frustration over her wedding being disrupted, while others focused on the fact that Jessie’s labor was unexpected and outside of her control.

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A number of commenters landed on ESH, meaning “everyone sucks here,” suggesting that they believed multiple people involved had handled the situation poorly.

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The discussion also focused on the strained relationship between Rebecca and Jessie and whether the conflict should continue years—or months—after the unexpected labor.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post, which are based solely on u/MarketingAromatic751’s account of the family dispute.