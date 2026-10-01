Woman Said she Saw Terrifying Things at Hollywood Industry Party

A TikTok creator is recalling a 2010 Hollywood industry party where she says she witnessed drug use, celebrities leaving with women, and an encounter that ultimately made her want to leave. A video posted by @emoeshawty had received more than 3.2 million views and 4,200 comments as of publication. In the video, she described attending an industry party at a hotel suite with a friend and her music manager.

The creator said she was a rising music artist at the time, making the party an opportunity to network with musicians who were gaining popularity. However, she said she primarily planned to have fun with her friend and manager.

She continued to explain that when they arrived, she noticed that a music artist who was trending at the time was also there. Immediately, she said she realized that this particular artist was not in his right mind, as she claimed to have witnessed him consuming hard drugs.

Also present were other rappers who were friends with the trending singer, and she claimed they were also doing drugs. @emoeshawty said she watched the singer leave the hotel room with different women individually for minutes at a time, then return and leave with another one. She said he left with roughly 25 different women, who she presumed he “hooked up” with.

He was making rounds around the suite, picking up different women and leaving, so she knew he would eventually make his way to the side of the room where she and her friend were. She said her friend was very reserved, and she began to feel uncomfortable and was genuinely unimpressed by his behavior.

She Left the Hollywood Industry Party After the Singer Offered Her a Smoke

However, her manager kept reminding her to open up since this could be her chance to collaborate with the singer. But because of the disturbing things she was seeing, she wasn't even interested in a collaboration at the moment. She said she actually wanted to leave the Hollywood industry party.

Eventually, she said he made his way over to her side of the suite and offered her a smoke of marijuana. She said the way he told her to “hit this” came across as if he found her too stiff and wanted to loosen her up. Not wanting to seem like a buzzkill, she accepted and took a puff.

She said her friend took a puff after her, and they both felt a strange sensation come over them. She said, “We both feel that feeling. This immediate weird, tingling, cold feeling from the top of our heads to the bottom of our feet.”

@emoeshawty said she got scared because she hadn't felt this sensation before. So, she asked the singer what exactly he gave her to smoke. He said it was regular stuff, but she didn't believe him. Her friend also began to feel weirder by the second.

That's when she said one of the singer's rapper friends offered to give them their own suite if they were feeling uneasy. But she declined because she knew they would have access to the suite, even if they said it was theirs.

She then made a split-second decision and abruptly left the Hollywood industry party, with her friend following close behind. She said her manager stayed behind because he was still trying to get her a collaboration with the artist. But she honestly didn't want anything to do with that singer.

She said that when she and her friend got home, the feeling subsided. But she understood that the reason the singer was going viral for his antics was because of the drugs that were “rotting his brain” and because of all the random women he was allegedly hooking up with.

She then went on to say that she believes he's going to reveal some of Hollywood's darkest secrets because of all that he has done and seen in the industry.

Reactions to the video focused mainly on the fact that she shouldn't accept marijuana rolled by someone you don't know. Other commenters were trying to guess who the celebrity was at the party. One commenter wrote, "Welcome to the Darkside. . . You cannot imagine what goes on behind closed doors."

A separate commenter said that their brother's friend went to California to become a rapper, and came back uninterested in rapping anyone. They wrote, "In 2009 my brother's friend went to Cali to talk to some rap labels. He came back less than a week later and quit rapping. Apparently all he said was he wasn't interested in rapping anymore. . ."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @emoeshawty’s account of what she says she witnessed at the Hollywood industry party.