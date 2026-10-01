Man Said the Butter He Picked Up at Walmart Was $3.98 on the Shelf — by the Time He Got to the Register It Had Changed — He Called the Manager Over

A TikTok user @rapidpenguinz spoke about how Walmart changes the price of the stuff from the time they pick it up from the rack till they reach the register. He documented the experience in a video posted September 25, asking the manager to explain the discrepancy. It drew 559,000 views as of publication.

The man started the video by saying that he and his son went to Walmart to pick up some butter and some other items for baking. “I am very aware of prices because of how high stuff is,” he said. He then said that the moment he went to check out, he noticed that the prices were higher.



He called over a manager and asked why the price had increased between the shelf and the register. The manager, in response, said, “The prices can change from the time you leave the area to the time you get to the register because the computer updates.”

The user looked confused and asked, “You can’t tell me that if I pick up an item that’s three ninety eight, by the time I walk to the register, which is less than two minutes, the price goes up.” The creator also added that he and his son do not like to be in Walmart for that long.

“Is this what we are doing Walmart? Like, are we serious?” he questioned. He looked surprised as he said that Walmart has the right to change the price of the product from the time they get to the register.

One commenter wrote, “Let’s all go to Walmart fill up the basket and then leave. I changed my mind when the price changed!!!!!” Another user said, “When places do this we all need to straight up leave everything at the counter and leave.”

The third commenter wrote, “I SAW THAT THEY WILL CHANGE THE PRICES ALL DAY LONG. IT CAN CHANGE IF THEY KNOW WHO IS BUYING. ASK GOOGLE ABOUT THIS NEW PRICING.”



This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @rapidpenguinz. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the pricing discrepancy described or confirm Walmart's current pricing update policies.