‘Do I Look Like I Have Time?’: TikToker’s TSA Roleplay Shows Every Traveler’s Security Nightmare

A TikTok posted by creator @jonhobgood on September 26, 2026, shows him roleplaying as a TSA officer who corrects passengers at an airport security screening. The video drew more than 26,400 views and 2,982 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker can be heard announcing, "Line No. 4 is open. Guys, line No. 4 is open. Move it this way." He then gives instructions to the passengers in line. "Laptops in a separate bin. Shoes in a separate bin. Keys in a separate bin. Wallets in a separate bin."

Next, he addresses a passenger holding a drink. "Ma'am, did you not see the 50 signs that said you got to throw away those drinks before you got here?" the creator asked. He then tells viewers, "Don't be like this lady right here."

He then turns to a bag at the screening station. "Whose bag is this?" he says, taking out the contents of the bag. "Do you have a laptop in this bag? Cause that's what I see in the bag after I just told you to put it in a separate bin."

The TikToker speaks to another passenger about a gun he found in a bag. "I ain't gonna say nothing about this time, all right? Just make sure it stays unloaded," the creator said. He adds, "I don't have time to confiscate everything."

He also directs a passenger toward the tables in the screening area. "That's why we got tables over there for that," he said. When the passenger resists, he tells them, "Look at my face. Do I look like I have time?"

The TikToker then asks, "You know how to read pictures, right?" He says, "Okay, so why are you doing this when it says to do this?" The creator then tells the passenger, "Keep your arms up, man."

The roleplay drew personal experiences with the TSA in the comments. One commenter replied, "I once flew in uniform with several other soldiers. They confiscated our shampoo bottles and then gave us back our pocket knives."

The creator's portrayal of passengers also drew a response. "I’m usually behind the ones that can’t comprehend the way airport security works… When TSA ask [sic] for your license and you see a bunch of crumpled up papers come flying out, you know you’re screwed…" a viewer wrote.

The TikToker also issues a warning to a passenger holding a drink. "If I tell you to throw that drink away again, I'm putting you on the no-fly list," the creator said. "You got that?"

A viewer also left a suggestion for the TikToker. "I think you need to get much louder and angrier. Like.. ATL Hartsfield airport loud and angry," the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok, which is a roleplay performed by the creator. The details above reflect @jonhobgood's account as shared on TikTok.