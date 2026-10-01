‘We Are Back to Sleeping With One Eye Open.’ Woman Gives Update on the Python Living on Her Roof

A TikTok creator @alexblumy shared a video giving an update about a python that she spotted on her home roof a couple of days ago. The woman who lives in Zimbabwe in the middle of the bush shared that she has been living in fear of getting strangled by the python ever since. This clip, shared on October 29, drew 779,900 views as of publication.

The woman started the video by saying that she quit her investment banking job and moved to the middle of the bush in Zimbabwe. She revealed she was living on a wildlife reserve, and there was a python living on her roof. The user said she was confident the python was only 6 feet long after receiving confirmation from several sources.

The TikTok creator said that she did not have a measurement strategy, but she guessed the size of the python only by looking at the pole that its head was next to and estimating. She even asked her snake expert friend, who confirmed that the python looked 7 or 8 feet long.

The woman said she was with her neighbors over the weekend, who are familiar with the area. They praised her for her bravery, as she was living with that python in the house. However, this left the creator confused, who thought that it was only a python and not a venomous snake. But the neighbors said that the python appeared to be a “pretty decent size one.”

The creator questioned them, “Guys, what does decent size mean?” One of them told the woman that before she got here, he had once hiked up the hill next to her house and saw a python that he thinks is the same one which the creator found on her roof. The man told her that the python he saw was like 9 and a half to 10 feet long.

The TikTok creator said that she thought this size did not pose a threat to her. However, she then got the courage to ask her neighbors, “How big around do you think it is?” With both her hands held at a distance with each other and in a position as if she were holding something really thick, the creator tried to show the size that her neighbors told her the python was. That left her stunned.



She concluded the video by saying, “We are back to sleeping with one eye open when it comes to Peter (the python) because that’s not a small snake; he’s right.” One of the commenters wrote, “I’d be covering the floor w powdered sugar or flour to see if there are tracks the next day lol.”

The next commenter joked, “The next update will be posted by Peter, giving a taste review of you my love.” A third user insisted, “Please be more chalent about Peter the python. I beg.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including whether the date occurred as the creator described. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @alexblumy and the comments on that post.