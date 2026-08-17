This Woman Quit Her NYC Banking Job for Zimbabwe. Then a Python Moved Into Her Ceiling.

An X post from @appodlachia resurfaced a TikTok from creator @alexblumy, who went viral in July after sharing footage of a python peeking out from her ceiling in Zimbabwe.

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In the caption, the X user described her as a woman who "quit her job as an investment banker in NYC, moved to Zimbabwe, and found a python living in her ceiling."

The TikToker looks up at the ceiling and gasps as she spots the head of a large snake that appears to be an African rock python. She can be heard saying, "He's in my house!"

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In a new follow-up video, the creator stood beneath the same section of ceiling, saying, "As you can see, there's nobody in the ceiling. I have not seen him since I returned home, nor has anyone else." She said the snake, whom she calls Peter, had not been seen by anyone since the day of the original video.

The TikToker said she consulted a friend who is a herpetologist about whether there was cause for concern. She said he estimated, based on the snake's face size in the original video, that it was likely around seven feet long, meaning its typical prey would be animals roughly the size of a rabbit rather than a person.

Her friend explained that pythons instinctively view humans as potential predators, similar to how they perceive natural threats like jackals and leopards. He also noted that pythons are territorial, meaning the presence of this snake likely keeps a larger, reportedly 12-foot python she described living elsewhere in the neighborhood away from her home. According to her friend, the same territorial behavior likely keeps other venomous snakes out of the house as well.

The TikToker said she believes the python has remained in the thatched roof structure throughout the winter, actively avoiding her rather than having left the property. After her friend's explanation, she said she felt comfortable with that possibility, framing the snake's presence as protective rather than threatening.

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Several replies expressed more concern than the creator did about not knowing the snake's location. One commenter wrote, "I'm so stressed for her because she came back from NY and now she can't find it lol she's not worried but I am."

I’m obsessed with this woman on TikTok who quit her job as an investment banker in NYC, moved to Zimbabwe, and found a python living in her ceiling pic.twitter.com/hI9kBvYDZ7 — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) August 16, 2026

Others questioned the herpetologist friend's reassurance given the snake's size. One person wrote, "She said she spoke to her snake scientist friend who said that python isn't big enough to try and eat a human based on head size and because he's living in there is likely keeping larger pythons away. So anyway idk why her friend has sided with the snakes but she's in danger."

Another offered a lighthearted take on the snake's expression in the original viral video. They wrote, "The python's face was giving: hey mama come let's play I promise not to bite."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the python's exact size, species behavior claims attributed to the creator's herpetologist friend, or the existence of the larger python referenced in her account. The details above reflect the creator's account as shared on TikTok.