A Man Showed Up to His Date With a Prepared List of Questions, Refused to Answer Them When She Asked the Same Ones Back, and Went Silent When She Said She Owned a House

A Reddit post shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries, which had drawn more than 4,700 upvotes and over 1,800 comments as of publication, describes a Hinge date that left the poster fighting back her tears and almost walking out entirely.

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Her date, a 29-year-old man she matched with a month earlier, spent much of the date pressing her with personal questions before quizzing her on financial terms and going quiet once she revealed she already owns a house.

The two met for a patio happy hour after a month of talking on the app due to scheduling conflicts. Her date arrived late and immediately ordered her a Coke without asking what she wanted.

Sitting outside, a wasp repeatedly interrupted the date, prompting her match, who she said is mildly allergic, to stand up and wave the wasp away from the table several times. She said one of those moments caused him to spill his beer across the table and into her drink, though he offered to replace it.

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Once they moved inside, she insisted on waiting for a hostess to reseat them properly, something her date didn't seem concerned about. He then told her he had prepared a list of questions for her, starting with one about her past relationships, which she declined to answer given a difficult prior relationship she wasn't comfortable discussing on a first date.

Explaining how the conversation continued, she recalled her date criticized her for declining the first question and initially told her she only had one skip for the rest of his questions before backtracking to allow three. He then asked what she would change if she could relive a moment in her life, a question tied to family trauma she also chose not to discuss in detail.

She gave a vaguer answer instead, which her date pushed back on for not being clear enough. When she asked him the same question, he refused to answer, calling it too personal, despite having criticized her moments earlier for doing the same thing.

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Then he asked her about her biggest dating turnoffs, to which she replied she disliked men who spoke down to women on topics she already understood well, citing friends who assumed she was new to investing despite doing it for a decade. Her date, who works in economics, responded by quizzing her on financial terms, including retirement savings accounts and first-time homebuyer accounts.

She told him she didn't have a first-time homebuyer account because she already owns a house, a response that left him stuttering and momentarily speechless. He then began making assumptions about how she must be investing and criticizing those assumptions without asking her directly.

The original poster told him that his comments felt degrading and matched exactly what she had just described disliking in men. He apologized, though she chose not to respond and considered leaving before deciding to stay out of concern for how he might react given comments he'd made earlier about his mental health. She ended the date with a hug and has since unmatched him without further contact.

Reacting to the post, several commenters sided with the original poster. One compared the date to similar situations from reality dating shows. They wrote, "Do you watch Love is Blind? It's like that Matthew dude who literally went in with a list of 20 questions to ask every date, and when a woman asked him to answer one himself, it was like his brain had a short circuit and he said he didn't expect that."

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Another commenter interpreted the man's questioning as a deliberate strategy. They wrote, "He was fishing for her weaknesses that he could exploit later."

Another commenter attributed his behavior to online 'manosphere' content, writing, "His entitlement is off the charts. He expected you to bend to his will, and apparently it never occurred to him that you might turn the tables. He's probably been listening to that 'high-value male' manosphere crap. He definitely doesn't deserve a woman like you."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this date or the identity of the man described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries on Reddit.