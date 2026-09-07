‘They Got the Nerve to Customize the Burgers’: A Mom Ordered McDonald’s for 11 People at the Drive-Thru With Six Burger Modifications and Paid $61

A woman's TikTok of herself ordering eight McDoubles, a Filet-O-Fish, and a round of orange Hi-Cs for a family of 11 at a McDonald's drive-thru has drawn more than 475,000 likes — and strong opinions about drive-thru etiquette. “This was just easier!” part of the caption read.

Featured Video

In the clip, the woman begins by asking for eight McDouble meal deals, all of which are to be medium-sized. She requested ranch and ketchup as sauces and asked for orange Hi-C with each of the eight meals.

She then specified that six of the eight McDoubles should be made without pickles and onions. She then adds a Filet-O-Fish meal along with an orange Hi-C and says that no further changes are required. Her total came to $61.30.

Advertisement

Although the order on its own was sufficient to draw attention, the commenters were especially interested in the way it had been placed. Some viewers argued the order should have been placed through the McDonald's app rather than at the drive-thru. “Please use the app for large orders,” one commenter wrote. Another commenter focused on the burger modifications, writing, “They got the nerve to customize the [expletive] burgers.”

The comments once again brought up the usual issue surrounding large orders at fast-food restaurants: balancing customer convenience with the extra effort employees may have to put into handling a lengthy order at the drive-thru. However, the video does not indicate that the restaurant had any difficulty fulfilling the order, and the staff did not object to the requests either. Furthermore, the woman placed the order directly despite the large number of meals involved.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @Mercedeslynnnn8.