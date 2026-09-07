Man Cancelled His $200K Wedding After His Fiancée Said Two Words About the Children in the Lindsay Clancy Case — ‘I Was Going to Get Married to a Monster’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions disturbing details from the Lindsay Clancy case.

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A man said he called off his wedding after learning his fiancée's views on Lindsay Clancy, whose murder trial recently ended in a mistrial. Despite spending $200,000 on his big day, the man said he refused to live with a “monster.”

On September 5, 2026, the man announced that he’d called off the wedding scheduled for next month. David Mãrumbâõ, who goes by @marumbao, sparked controversy after making his announcement on TikTok, which went viral and received 4.2 million views.

He gave followers and viewers a brief explanation about the reason behind such a decision. The man wanted to understand what his ex thought of the accused murderer and came across a response he strongly disagreed with.

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His fiancée said she believed Clancy was innocent, and when he prodded further about the three slain children, he quoted her response: “Who cares?” He was immediately thrown off by the comment and knew what he painfully had to do.

He said the money was not the issue. Rather, it was about the person he was about to spend the rest of his life with. With that in mind, he said, “I can’t believe I was going to get married to a monster.”

According to CNN, Clancy was accused of strangling her three children and later survived a suicide attempt that left her paralyzed. Recently, her murder trial was declared a mistrial, sparking heated debates online about the results.

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Theories and speculations about the next steps in the Clancy case continue to swirl online.

The Internet is Split After the Man Called Off Wedding…

The comments on the viral TikTok video have been disabled by the content creator. However, it continued to make the rounds on the internet. Karli Bonne, a verified user who goes by @KarluskaP on X, shared the video on their account—sparking heated controversy.

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As of publication, the reshared video had drawn 1.6 million views and more than 1,600 comments. Many were split on his decision. Some commenters said his decision was justified given the fiancée's response.

Others, like one user, claimed he dodged a bullet and highlighted the woman’s comment about the late victims. They said, “If you ever had children with her, you could never feel safe leaving them with her…”



This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @marumbao and reshared on X. Additional background on the Lindsay Clancy case is sourced to CNN. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the conversation described between the creator and his former fiancée.