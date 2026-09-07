Man Films Himself at Grand Teton and Calls America the Most Beautiful Country on Earth — His Comment Section Became a Travel Guide

On June 30, James Khan, who goes by @jamesatkhanfitness on TikTok, posted a video from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. In it, he spoke about the natural beauty of America, which has triggered a discussion about which American locations should be considered the most beautiful. The video has approximately 255,000 likes and a comment section full of competing recommendations for the country's most spectacular destinations.

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The video’s text overlay reads, “America is unreal.”

Khan admitted that his opinion might be controversial and then invited the viewers to name another country with a view just as spectacular. He also mentioned that he and his friends woke up at 4 a.m. to see the view, and that even then, the popular spot was already crowded.

“Now, Americans, what state should we visit next?” he asked.

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@jamesatkhanfitness America is the most beautiful country on earth….❤️?? try and tell me otherwise I dare you…. - AmeAmericaAUSATraveluMountainViewstNatureLoversploreUSA ♬ original sound - James Khan

The replies were less focused on challenging Khan's claim and more on recommending other destinations to visit. One commenter mentioned Sleeping Bear Dunes in Michigan. Others recommended Big Bend National Park in Texas, the Tennessee mountains during fall foliage, and the Adirondack Mountains in New York.

Alaska was also a very popular choice. Some commenters just noted the state, while others said that the landscape appeared as if it were from a postcard. Colorado got a great deal of support as well, as people referred to the Rocky Mountains, Telluride, Leadville, the Red Rocks, and the Garden of the Gods. Fans of California spoke of Lake Tahoe, Yosemite National Park, Big Sur, and the state's coastline.

There were also other recommendations from different parts of the country. They included Crater Lake in Oregon, the Black Hills and the Badlands in South Dakota, Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, the mountains and waterfalls of West Virginia, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Taos and Santa Fe in New Mexico, and the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

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TikTok commenters discuss America's views.

One person suggested driving along Highway 1 in the West Coast area, and another suggested driving through Montana to visit Glacier National Park. Several commenters maintained that other countries also have just as remarkable scenery, giving as examples Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Some people offered a more nuanced perspective that each state has something worthwhile to see.

"Every state has something to see, and they're all beautiful," one remarked. Khan had not responded to individual comments as of publication.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the comment figures or the specific recommendations cited above. The details above reflect the video as shared on TikTok by @jamesatkhanfitness and the comments on that post.