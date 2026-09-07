A Server Said a Table of 8 Took Over Her Entire Night and Tipped $10 on a $300 Bill

A TikTok video from creator @gemma.moro, which had gathered more than 780,000 views and over 6,100 comments as of publication, shows a waitress describing a table of eight that she says left a $10 tip on a bill exceeding $300.

Featured Video

Recording herself in her car after her shift, she said the table's demands took up so much of her time that she was unable to serve other customers for the rest of the night.

She was initially glad to take the table, since larger parties usually meant a bigger bill and a bigger tip. The family's order came to more than $300 but they only left her $10 once the meal was finished.

The TikToker said the group wasn't easy to work with throughout the meal. "They were annoying as f---," she said, adding that she spent the bulk of her shift attending to their requests instead of picking up other tables.

Advertisement

she said the combination of the low tip and missed tables left her with very little to show for the entire shift. She added that the table effectively occupied her for hours while paying customers who might have tipped better went to other servers instead.

She said she would have been less bothered by the tip amount if the table had been easier to serve.

Reacting to the video, many commenters focused on whether the tip amount matched the size of the bill and the effort involved. One commenter questioned the the waitress's outlook. They wrote, "Do you get to pick to only serve millionaires or smth when you sign up?"

Advertisement

Another commenter argued the tip amount didn't reflect what the family could apparently afford. They wrote, "I'm sorry but $10 on a $300 bill is just cheap. If you can afford $300 of food then you can afford to tip a decent amount."

A separate commenter pushed back on the idea that a large bill obligates a proportionally large tip. They wrote, "you're not obligated to tip a bunch bc [sic] ur [sic] waiter is doing what they're already paid to do."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the total bill amount, the tip left, or the identities of the family described in this video. The details reflect the account shared by @gemma.moro on TikTok.