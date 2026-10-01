‘They Take the Credit, You Take the Blame’: TikToker Listed 5 Bosses Worth Quitting Over, Commenters Are Naming Their Own Managers

In a TikTok video that was shared on September 5, a man who goes by Zero Dollar Coach (@zerodollarcoaching) talks about the kinds of bosses he thinks one needs to quit immediately. In the caption of the video, he added that he wouldn't work for such people even "if they doubled [his] salary."

With over 121,300 likes and over 2,000 comments as of publication, the video saw the man list five such bosses that he believes it is not correct to work for. The first kind is one he describes as the "boss who watches the clock instead of watching your work."

He said some bosses take issue with employees being a few minutes late, needing to leave early, or even taking a day off, even when given months of advance notice. The creator said such people need to realize that they have "hired adults" and stop "taking attendance."

The second type is a boss who needs to approve everything, so nothing happens without their knowledge. He said these bosses don't treat employees like capable adults, but instead like assistants they burden with constant anxiety.

The third was the kind of boss who regularly asks about every other income source an employee might have. The creator said that if an employee is not targeting the business that they are primarily working for in any way, then it doesn't matter what kind of work they do to make some extra money and make ends meet for their own personal life.

The next one was the kind of boss who knows that there is an annoying or problematic employee in the company, so several people have to change schedules or quit entirely. Yet this kind of boss says that the people need to work it out amongst themselves, but that's where the creators say, "you're the boss", so it's their responsibility in the first place to make sure everyone else is happy and can work in peace instead of protecting one employee just because they are "too scared to have an uncomfortable conversation."

The final one was a familiar scenario that several comments also agreed with. "They take the credit, you take the blame." The creator summed up this type of boss with that one line. So when something happens correctly or as planned, it is always their credit, but if something goes wrong, the blame always goes to the employees.

TikTok users talk about such bosses.

Comments largely agreed with the creator, as one of the most-liked comments read, "I need to work for you." Another said, "I know this boss." Some others, however, said that being on time to work is a non-negotiable for them, both as an employee and as an employer, because even if it happens sometimes, one should not "make it a habit."

"Bro just said 4 things my manager does," wrote another.