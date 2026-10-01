‘She Does Not Owe Him Anything’: An Employee Quit Her Hotel Job and Her Manager’s Response Was So Bad She Cited New York Employment Law in Her Reply

A TikTok user @georgesternleadership shared a story of an employee who quit her firm in a respectful manner, but her manager tried to stop her with words that did not seem very nice. What followed was a series of email exchanges and the employee's explanation of the reason she had to quit, which left the user impressed. The video posted on 16th June drew 579,400 views as of publication.

The TikTok creator shared that the woman who DM’d her emails she sent her boss to him worked in a high-end hotel in the pastry department. In her messages to the user, she wrote that this employer was known for cutting people’s hours to almost zero when they gave them two weeks’ notice.

Speaking about the first email she sent to her manager, the TikTok creator revealed that the woman wrote that she would be resigning from her position. However, she was ready to work on a “per diem basis” if the manager needed that.



According to the user, the woman also mentioned that she loved working in the company and would miss the team. She also wrote about moving forward with new advancements in her career. She also thanked her manager for everything. “What a thoughtful email,” said the creator.



Reading out the response her manager gave to the employee’s email, the TikTok creator said that the manager wanted to have a discussion about this when the woman returned from her vacation. The manager seemed unhappy about the notice the woman gave, writing, “Four days' notice is not even close to the standard I ask my staff to provide their current employer, as the notice of two weeks is the bare bones asked of employees in all industries.”



However, the TikTok user further read out the manager’s response and said that he wrote that if the woman still intends to quit, he would start counting two weeks’ notice starting the date her email was sent. The user said, “She does not owe him anything.”



Responding to this, the woman explained the reason she had quit her job. The TikTok user read that she mentioned a clause from New York’s at-will employment law, which states that both employees and employers can terminate their relationship at any time and for any reason. The woman also mentioned cutting hours to near or at zero after they give their two-week notice.



The TikTok user further read her response, which stated that she told her manager that the employees who gave 2 weeks' notice were met with severe consequences. After that, the woman also mentioned .the way her sexual harassment complaint was handled, which made her feel uncomfortable.



The creator read that the woman wrote that not only was the employee against whom the complaint was made kept on the payroll, but also the woman’s hours were moved to accommodate the other man on the schedule. “So, so good. This is the way to go out,” said the creator.



One commenter wrote, “Giving notice is a courtesy. Period. We owe employers nothing.” Another commenter wrote, “Do they give you a notice when they fire you?! Absolutely not.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the email exchange and the workplace incidents described by the creator. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @georgesternleadership. The identities of the employee, her manager, and the colleague referenced in the harassment complaint have not been confirmed.