A Server Allegedly Told a Customer to Eat Fast Food if He Can Only Tip 5 Percent — His Video About It Has the Internet Relitigating Tipping Culture Again

A TikTok posted by creator @captain.t.roll on August 19, 2026, shows him displaying a restaurant receipt with a handwritten note about his tip. The video drew more than 1.2 million views and about 32,000 likes at the time of publication. However, it is unclear whether the video shows a real note from the server or a staged skit.

The TikToker can be heard saying while showing the note, "I'm out to eat with two friends at this restaurant, and I think our server got a little bit annoyed with us because they had to come to the table one too many times, I guess." He then describes the order. "We ordered appetizers, our main entree, and we also ordered dessert."

The creator says the extra trips to the table were part of the server's work. "So obviously the server had to go back and forth a bit, but... That's kind of their job," he said. He then shows a receipt dated June 25 with a subtotal of $220.00, tax of $20.35, and a total of $240.35.

He then explained what he left as a tip. "The total came out to 220. This is between the three of us. And I left an $11 tip," he said, adding, "And I feel like that's fair."

@captain.t.roll The entitlement is crazy. This server is saying that my tip is too small and that if I can’t afford a big tip, I need to go eat fast food. They even went so far as to write a negative message on my receipt. #receipt #tipping ♬ original sound - captain.t.roll

The creator said the server did not agree. "The server was not okay with this $11 tip because once they took the check, they went to the kitchen to run the receipt, and they came back, and the receipt had a message on the bottom," he said.

The note, which the creator says the server wrote, reads, "If you can only afford a 5% tip then maybe you should consider eating fast food an [sic] stop waisting [sic] server's time. This is our JOB!" The receipt also has $11.00 written on the tip line.

In the caption, the TikToker wrote, "The entitlement is crazy. This server is saying that my tip is too small and that if I can't afford a big tip, I need to go eat fast food. They even went so far as to write a negative message on my receipt."

The note drew replies in the comments. One commenter replied, "Please, server is totally right. $11 is a slap in the face. Tipping culture sucks but if you can’t leave 20% stay home."

Several viewers agreed with the TikToker. "Nope! I will never be told what to tip! Tipping is based on service provided only! Never a percentage of the bill!" one commenter wrote.

One denied responsibility for the server's low wage. "I enjoy tipping well. The moment I feel like I’m obligated, I won’t tip anything," a viewer wrote. "They’re not entitled to my money, they applied for the job knowing the garbage pay. It’s not my job to pay you a reasonable wage, I’m here to eat."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @captain.t.roll's account as shared on TikTok and its comments section. His identity, the restaurant, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.