A woman on TikTok recently took to the platform to talk about all the ways she got back at her ex-boyfriends when she was younger. The user, @sheislivi, breaks down her stories while doing a “get ready with me” in the video. It currently has over 909,000 views and 159 comments.

@sheislivi, who goes by Livi, does say in the beginning of the video that she isn't proud of what she's done.

“Not proud of it, but woman enough to admit that I've done it. But it's just insane things that I did to my ex-boyfriends because they deserved it and because I was young, I was unhealed, and I decided to be absolutely insane,” she begins.

The first story starts with her in college.

“I was my college ex-boyfriend's first girlfriend. And it was very obvious because every two weeks we'd be like madly in love. And then he'd be like, I just can't do this anymore. Like, this is too much. I'm too overwhelmed. I have so much love for you. Like, we have to break up,” she says.

She never begged for him back and let the breakups happen. What she did do involved her ex-boyfriend's arch-nemesis. She says she's never seen a man hate another man the way that her ex did.



“They were teammates, but the other guy was the starter. Let's call him Jared. Jared was the starter. My ex-boyfriend was not, and he hated him. What my ex-boyfriend didn't know was Jared was in my DMs. So you wanna know what I did the second my ex-boyfriend would break up with me? ‘Oh, hello, Jared. What are we doing?’ So Jared and I would hang out there,” she says.

Livi never liked Jared; she only did it to get back at her ex. They never actually slept together, either, and just hung out. But she would insinuate that they did.

After that boyfriend, nothing like that happened until her most recent ex, when she was 23.

“He had taken me to Nobu for my birthday dinner. We were having, like, the best time ever. He brought me flowers. It was a whole thing. I was going through the pictures on his phone. And I saw a girl,” she says. “You wanna know what I did? I took his wallet and I went upstairs in my apartment and I didn't let him in. Why did I rob him? I have no idea. Did I spend any money or do anything like that? No, I honestly don't think there was any money to spend, to be honest with you. I just took his wallet.”

She wanted him to think that she was robbing him, though she never actually did. She doesn't know why she did that, just that she was young and unhealed at the time.



“He spent the entire night, probably two or three hours, blowing my phone up, standing outside my apartment, being like, I'm calling the police. Call the police, I said. I love the police. I would love to tell them what I saw on your phone. And I would FaceTime my best friend and I would be like, hey, he's outside, he's, like, super pissed that I took his wallet. And she was like, well, why would you do that? I said, well, ’cause I found photos of another bitch on his phone. Why would I not rob him?” she says.

The comments in the video were full of dense for her

"Tbh it’s not like you did anything with the wallet, you just took it for a little revenge. I would be super pissed if I found a girl in his photos on my birthday dinner," one user wrote.

"All of these sound reasonable to me. You’re a reasonable woman. Love you queen 😘❤️," said another.

Others also brought up Jared and how he must have felt being included in the drama, such as the user who said, "i just know jared was LIVING by just messing with your ex even if you flipped him off."

"I love whatever is wrong with you. 20/10. Good work, girl," another user encouraged. Which, honestly, true.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @sheislivi’s account of her past relationships and the actions she says she took to get revenge on her ex-boyfriends.