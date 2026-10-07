TikTok content creator @whatsthatmeen posted a video that received 26,100 views and 197 comments, describing an incident she had with an overly flirty guest who should have known better than to speak to her in such an inappropriate way. She ultimately handed the guests over to a male server and refused to accept his apology, cutting off contact with him for the rest of his dining experience.

The server, whose name is Gina, said her story began when she approached a table of two older men for their drink orders. After greeting them, one of the men observed her name tag and said, “Gina! I got one question for you, Gina. … What do you call the other one?”

He said this while pointing a finger at her breasts, specifically the side that did not have a name tag. Taken aback by his question, Gina stopped briefly to comprehend what had just happened before replying, “Well, that’s a thing to say.” She dismissed the advance and casually proceeded to list the beverages that were available for their drink orders.

After taking their orders, she returned to the server station and handed the table of two over to a male server. She explained that the reason she gave the table to a male server was because these men would never ask him the same question they asked her.

“Have fun asking the dude what he calls the other one. … Oh wait, you would never, because he’s a man!” Gina said.

Gina went on to say that she was very displeased with the interaction. Although she said his comment wasn’t exactly belittling or overly disrespectful, she felt it was completely out of bounds for a guest to talk about the private areas of her body in such a flirty manner.

She made a point of mentioning that if her boyfriend or husband had been standing beside her, the guest wouldn’t have made that remark because he would have known it was inappropriate. She also said that if the roles were reversed and a male server said the same thing to his wife, the husband probably would have demanded to speak to a manager.

Gina Explained Why the Interaction Made Her Uncomfortable

Gina made it clear that her job as a server is to serve guests, not tolerate their sexual remarks. “I am here to serve you. I am at my job. I am not here to be commented on sexually in any way, shape or form,” she said.

She then said that after some time had passed, the same elderly guest called out to her, possibly to smooth things over after realizing his mistake. But Gina simply waved him off. “Nope. Not talking to you, sir,” she said, continuing to walk past him.

Gina said she refused to return to his table because she didn't want to hear any excuses or apologies from him. She added that, in her view, a man she perceived to be between 85 and 90 years old should have known better.

Gina concluded the video by saying that the elderly guest had no class or respect. She explained that her father and brothers would never speak to a server or any woman they didn't know in such a lewd way.

Many commenters reacted to the video in support of the way she handled the disrespect. One commenter praised her for standing up for herself. They wrote, "Good for you! I would have been so embarrassed I probably would've taken it."

Another commenter agreed. They wrote, "Good for you! Not funny at all. You handled that perfectly. Respect for others costs nothing."

A separate commenter said the man's comment was repulsive. She wrote, "It is always disrespectful and disgusting."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Gina’s account shared on TikTok under the handle @whatsthatmeen.