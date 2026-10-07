A Reddit post shared to r/pettyrevenge described a neighbor's decision to get revenge on their noisy neighbors, who had recently moved into their progressively declining apartment complex. The writer said that one of the main issues with the complex, which was once a gated community, was the incessant noise pollution and the constant noise complaints that followed.

The writer explained that their family lived in the apartment complex for a few years, roughly from mid-2016 to mid-2021. During that time, they watched the property decline due to constant management changes. They explained that the standard of the complex had fallen so much that police would only respond if a violent crime could be guaranteed, as noise complaints had become so constant.

During their time in the apartment complex, a set of new neighbors moved into the available unit next door. The writer went on to say that, while they never officially met them, the neighbors started off well, with minimal noise—just the sound of people talking and the occasional music playing. But over time, the writer said it became clear that these people liked to party.

So, what began as music being played occasionally became speakers blasting at random times during the week, including on a Monday morning at 3 a.m. They said that sometimes the music would be played on weekends, which they didn't mind as much.

Complaints About the Noisy Neighbors Eventually Led to a Revenge Plot

When the parties became more consistent, the writer made complaints to the leasing office, which promised to handle the situation, but nothing changed. They also weren't able to get anyone from the office to check on their neighbors because the music was usually being played during off hours, mostly early in the morning. The writer said they even recorded the noise on their phone to show as evidence, but that still didn't change anything.

That was until the writer came up with a plot for revenge after one particularly noisy weekend. They found a 12-hour loop of a very irritating song, downloaded it, put it into Windows Media Player on repeat and purchased a set of speakers.

They then positioned the speakers against the wall facing the neighbors' apartment and played the music at just enough volume that no one else would be disturbed. Once everything was in place, they went to an amusement park and then a hotel for two days with their family, all while the music was left playing in their apartment.

Following their return, their noisy neighbors were as quiet as church mice. Then, about a month later, they saw a moving truck arrive, and those neighbors were gone. They said they knew the neighbors had left because of the silence that followed for months after seeing the moving truck. The post offers a particularly petty example of how the writer decided to handle a situation after more conventional complaints failed to bring any change.

Reactions to the post came from commenters who were in complete agreement with the way the writer handled the situation. A few even gave their own experiences dealing with noisy neighbors. One commenter said that sometimes, fighting fire with fire is your best option. They wrote, "Unfortunately, there's a reason that negative reinforcement is a legitimate option. Sharing walls/floors/ceilings sucks. If neighbors can't manage common decency, they don't deserve any themselves."

A separate commenter said they took the exact same approach with their neighbors one time. They wrote, "We live in an old neighborhood of single houses. The son of the family next door decided to work on his car right next to our house until 2 in the morning. We had to get up at 6 am for work so we turn our speakers around and turned the music up full blast.

The parents called pretty quickly and asked if we could please turn the music down. Kid did not work on car late again."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author’s account shared on Reddit’s r/pettyrevenge subreddit.