Redditor Bans Husband From Boys Weekend: Is She Wrong?

On Reddit’s r/AmItheAsshole community, posts can range from simple disagreements to complicated family conflicts. In a recent post seeking advice, u/Glad_Start8410 asked the community whether she was wrong for telling her husband he couldn’t go away for a boys weekend. The post received 1,800 upvotes and 811 comments.

u/Glad_Start8410, who is 39 weeks pregnant, said she didn’t want her husband to go away with his friends shortly after she gives birth.

“I 27f am currently 39 weeks pregnant. I am due on the 15th October 2026. My husbands (45M) friend had decided to plan a boys weekend the first weekend of November. The baby might not even be a month old and I myself would be not even a month postpartum. I also have a 4 year old at home and I will be going back to work the first week of November. My job at the moment can only give me a month of leave because I am temp,” she wrote.

She ended the post by asking whether she would be in the wrong for telling her husband not to go on the trip.

Redditors Said Her Husband Should Stay Home

Redditors largely sided with the pregnant woman, pointing out that a boys weekend in early November could leave her caring for a newborn and their 4-year-old on her own while she was still recovering from childbirth and preparing to return to work.

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Several commenters, including some who identified themselves as fathers, said they would not leave their partners in that position so soon after giving birth.

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The age difference between the couple also caught the attention of some commenters. Her husband is 45, while she is 27, and some Redditors questioned why he would consider going away for a weekend without first considering how much support his wife would need at home.

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Others pointed out that childbirth can come with unexpected complications and that recovery can be more difficult if she requires a C-section or experiences other issues during delivery.

One commenter took an especially blunt approach, writing, “NTA as a man, f--k that dude. His friends should already be ripping him a new one for even considering it.”

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Other Redditors described the husband’s decision as unrealistic, arguing that his priority should be supporting his wife and helping care for their children while she recovers.

Overall, commenters agreed that the timing of the boys weekend was the bigger issue. With a newborn potentially less than a month old, another young child at home and the Redditor expected to return to work, Redditors felt her husband should be prepared to stay home and support his family.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on u/Glad_Start8410’s account shared on Reddit.