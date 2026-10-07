Seeing a new person is exciting, but a TikTok user named Sali quickly realized how fast things can go downhill. On her account, where she goes by @always.sali, she opened up about the time she was happy with a new man, only for him to text her and say he was moving. He didn't let her know ahead of time; he just dropped it on her like a bomb.

The video, which has 60,400 likes and 1,367 comments, detailed the budding relationship. The pair had been spending a lot of time together. Things were moving a bit fast, with them spending nearly every day together. One day, she texted him to see what he was up to, and his response left her shocked.

He replied by saying he was packing. She thought he was going on vacation, so she asked where he was going. That's when he said he was going to Florida. He wasn't just visiting; he was moving there for good.

She was blindsided by this and confused about why he didn't tell her he was moving in advance. He said he didn't want her to think she was getting ghosted, but the lack of communication upset her. He was moving away for work, and there was nothing she could do about it.

The situation left people confused on TikTok. The comment section was filled with different opinions.

TikTok Users Shared Their Thoughts on the Unexpected Move

Some shared their own similar stories. “THREE YEARS into serious dating he casually told me he's moving out of state for a new job. WE LIVED TOGETHER. They're so effing selfish and will never love us like we love them.”

Another wrote, “My ex boyfriend went on ‘vacation’ to see his friends and in the middle of the week texted me that he actually moved there and it was over lol he then had the audacity to text me 2 YEARS later that it didn’t work out there and tried to get me back. Diabolical.”

Others thought he wasn't that into her to begin with. “Sounds like he didn't like you at all,” one person wrote. Another added, “He hated you. And didn’t think much of you.”

Others encouraged her to block his number and never speak to him again after he moved without giving her notice. “’I'm moving there.’ BLOCK cause you will not waste another second of my time. That’s ridiculous.”

Another wrote, “Either he intentionally hid it or he didn’t consider you important enough to tell. Either way, cut that one loose.”

People were upset on Sali's behalf, especially those who had their own experiences with similar situations. While viewers had different opinions about the relationship, many agreed that, regardless of how he felt about her, he should have told her in advance that he was moving.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Sali’s account of the situation shared on TikTok under the handle @always.sali.