A TikToker Found a $25 Butcher’s Bundle at Save Mart That Usually Costs Over $37 — Commenters Say It Is Available at Every Location

TikToker @babysokiee's video showing a $25 Butcher's Bundle deal at Save Mart has drawn more than 12,000 likes and prompted commenters to share similar grocery deals they had found.

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The box sat in her cart labeled "Butcher's Bundles" with a bright "Only $25" sticker on the front. Two cutouts on the packaging showed sealed cuts of red meat and pork stacked inside. "If you guys are ever near a Save Mart, stop by the meat section and grab you a butcher bundle, y'all," she said, before flipping the box around to show the price tag. "So regular price, it would have been $37.29."

Four different kinds of meat, including drumsticks, ground beef, pork, and red meat, came packed into the one box all for $25 total. "You can't say that's not a good deal," she added. "So come to Save Mart and get this $25 Butcher Bundle because yes."

In the comments, the TikToker said a store employee told her the deal was available at every location, though she recommended calling ahead to confirm — a claim The Daily Dot could not independently verify. She also said FoodMaxx carries a similar version, and that shoppers can build their own bundle by selecting five or more packages marked with a corresponding tag.

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One commenter compared the savings to bigger retailers. "It's at any Save Mart but beats spending hundreds at Costco or Sam's Club," they wrote.

Another simply hadn't known the deal existed. "Omg I'm gonna have to go I didn't know they did this," they wrote.

A different reply pointed to a related promotion rather than the boxed bundle itself. "They also do the 5 for 5.... You can pick 5 different types of meat for $5 each. As long as they have that 5 for 5 sticker," the commenter wrote.

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Some commenters framed the discount as a wash regardless of which version shoppers use. "Save mart does 5 for $25 so yall crying for nothing 😆 yall can also mix and match with other stuff [sic]," one wrote.

Another described a different combination other than the one in the video. "They have the ones where they have 4 packages if seasoned taco meat. asada, pastor and two different chicken varieties," they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the package contents, regular price, availability of the Butcher's Bundle at all Save Mart and FoodMaxx locations, or the deal details described by commenters. The details above reflect the TikTok video and comment section as shared by @babysokiee.