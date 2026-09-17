‘I Have Opted Out of Dating’: TikToker Urges Not to Date Men, Says Most Stop Maturing Emotionally After 18

A TikTok posted by @brittnicnight on September 5, 2026, shows the creator giving dating advice from her car, arguing that most men stop maturing emotionally in their teenage years while women continue to grow throughout adulthood. The video had drawn more than 11,000 likes and 865 comments as of publication.

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"Most men do not grow past the age of like, 16, 18," she says, clarifying she means emotional and mental growth rather than physical or financial maturity. She said men who do not intentionally pursue therapy or personal growth 'stay here their whole lives,' even as they age.

Women, she said, grow through experiences like breakups, which she argued widens the maturity gap over time. "Then when you're trying to date, the men are here, the women are here," she explains, gesturing to illustrate the distance.

According to the TikToker, men often respond to this gap with insecurity. 'They feel less than, they feel insecure, so then they start cheating or they start doing things in the relationship,' she said. Women sometimes respond by lowering their own standards to match a partner's maturity level, something she labeled as bringing yourself "down to the level of a man who is not mature enough to be with you," which she argues creates additional problems rather than solving the imbalance.

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The creator connected this as an explanation for why older men date significantly younger women, saying, "That's why you see 40 year olds going to, with 20 year olds," while claiming the maturity gap remains similar even as the age gap grows. This leaves few emotionally mature men available for women who have continued to grow, creating what she calls a sense of scarcity in dating.

Her proposed solution was for women to stop lowering their standards and focus on other pursuits. "We need to stay up here and we need to stop bringing ourselves down to their level," she says, adding that women should "get off the apps," decenter men from their lives, and let them "figure their sh-t out" independently.

She also suggests that some women capable of major achievements, using the example of someone who might "cure cancer," could be holding themselves back by staying in relationships with less mature partners.

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Commenters shared a mix of personal anecdotes and pushback on parts of her argument. One described a date that seemed to support her point about emotional growth. They wrote, "I went on a date with a 45 year old divorced doctor. I asked him what he learned from his divorce and he said 'what do you mean?'"

Another challenged the idea that women mature faster than men. They wrote, "'Girls mature faster' NO we're held to a higher standard from a younger age while men are coddled well into adulthood."

A different commenter responded with a lighter take on her advice. They wrote, "I have opted out of dating. I am too intelligent."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video. The details above reflect the account and opinions as shared by @brittnicnight on TikTok.