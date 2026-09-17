Kels, who goes by @kelsgordon on TikTok, shared a story about her boyfriend’s girl best friend and what she described as several incidents that crossed boundaries. The video received 1.5 million likes and 11,000 comments, sparking discussion about relationships when one partner has a close friend of the opposite sex.

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Kels began by explaining the situation. She said she had always felt uneasy about her boyfriend’s friend. According to Kels, the woman would insist on sitting next to him in group situations, which made Kels feel that she might have feelings for him. Her boyfriend repeatedly reassured her that they were just friends and said the woman was like a sister to him.

Things started to escalate when Kels and her boyfriend made reservations for her birthday. Out of the blue, his friend called him and said her car had broken down on the side of the road. Kels said they had to cancel their reservation to pick her up 45 minutes away. When they arrived, however, Kels said the woman’s car was running and she was sitting in a parking lot. Her boyfriend eventually invited her to have dinner with them on Kels’ birthday.

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Another incident happened when Kels’ boyfriend said he was going to spend the evening with his coworkers. Kels said she later received a call from a friend telling her that her boyfriend was at a bar alone with his girl best friend. She said she was furious and went to the bar to ask questions.

Kels said her boyfriend tried to explain himself, but she eventually left the bar. He followed her, and according to Kels, he became upset with her during their conversation. She said he did not apologize and instead called her crazy.

The couple talked about the situation the next day. Kels said her boyfriend admitted that he had chosen to spend time with his friend and that it was easier for him to lie to her than tell her the truth. Kels said she was furious, while commenters also reacted strongly to the story.

Commenters Questioned Why Kels Was Still With Her Boyfriend

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Several commenters said they thought Kels was too calm while telling the story.

“I fear you're underreacting, girl. You're too calm about this,” one commenter wrote. Another asked, “Why are you still calling him 'your boyfriend’?”

Other commenters suggested their own solutions, including, “Get a male best friend, reverse psychology,” and “I'm halfway through the video and I'm starting to feel like you should be calling him your ex.”

Some viewers shared their own experiences with opposite-sex best friends.

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“I have a guy best friend we have been close since childhood. I have a key to his house, spares to his cars, he calls if he needs help and I call him if I need help. But the minute he has a girlfriend I myself put my own boundaries up out of respect for the girlfriend. I don’t just walk in uninvited, I send invites to things to her not him, if I need help I’ll call her or someone else,” one commenter wrote.

Several commenters urged Kels to reconsider the relationship following the incidents she described.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @kelsgordon’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Kels’ account of her relationship and interactions with her boyfriend’s friend, as well as the reactions shared by viewers in the comments.