TikTok creator @lizzieb1zzie posted a video detailing the moments leading up to what she described as the hardest thing she’s ever done—breaking up with her boyfriend. The video has accumulated 8.2 million views and nearly 6,150 comments, with commenters offering mixed reactions to her decision.

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When she recorded the video, Lizzie had not yet broken up with her boyfriend. She invited viewers to get ready with her while she put on her makeup, preparing to tell her boyfriend of four years that she wanted to end their relationship.

Fighting back tears, she said she was dealing with a mix of emotions. She said the entire situation didn’t seem real and that she was scared, heartbroken and confused.

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However, she said the breakup was long overdue and that she always knew the day would come. She then said, “And I just hope someday he's able to see that this really was in both of our best interests.”

Lizzie Stayed for 2 Years Despite Knowing She Wanted to Break Up

Lizzie then explained that she and her boyfriend first met in college. She said everything felt right at the time because they were dorm-room neighbors and quickly fell into a routine. At the time, she said she loved him deeply and eventually wanted to get married.

But when they moved in together after she graduated from college, she said things started to change. She wanted to chase her dreams and felt like she was outgrowing the old version of herself.

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She said that for the past two years, she felt like she had to shrink herself to stay in a relationship she knew wasn’t right for her. Still, she chose to stay because she loved her boyfriend and hoped things would change. As time went on, she said the breakup became inevitable.

Eventually, they stopped seeing eye-to-eye on many things, including their life goals and expectations. She said there was no infidelity or explosive breakup, just her decision to move away in order to “find herself.” However, she said she wanted to physically separate from her boyfriend to see whether ending the relationship was the right decision.

Lizzie said she felt like she was living a lie by pretending she was still interested in the relationship while they were apart. She said, “As much as this breakup is going to hurt, I feel like I'm going to be relieved.” She continued, “You can love something while still realizing it is not good for you.”

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She said she’s proud of herself for finally having the courage to follow her gut and stick to her decision to break up with her partner.

The video drew mixed reactions from commenters. Some agreed with Lizzie’s decision and related to her situation. One commenter wrote, “It's really hard to leave an OK relationship, my last relationship was like this. Nothing bad happened, but I wasn't happy. You deserve to be happy.”

Another commenter supported her decision and wrote, "These comments are crazyyyy. She’s so valid and it takes time and courage to admit things to yourself and follow through she’s not evil for this."

Another commenter questioned why Lizzie stayed in the relationship for two years after knowing she wanted to leave. They wrote, “for 2 YEARS?? you knew you didn't want to be with him for 2 YEARS??? girl this is FOUL.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @lizzieb1zzie’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Lizzie’s account of her relationship and breakup, as well as the reactions shared by viewers in the comments.